How to preorder the latest Apple M5 range, from MacBook Pro to iPad Pro

It's that time of year again, and Apple has announced its latest product line featuring the most advanced chipset yet - the M5. Coming to stores officially on October 22, there are just a few days left to preorder a new iPad Pro M5 or a new 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 – and be one of the first to get hands-on with the next generation of Apple silicon.

We've been promised a big leap in AI performance (3.5x better than the M4) on the new iPad Pro M5 model, as well as faster storage and improved iPadOS 26 capabilities. According to Apple, the M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad experience ever. With the new MacBook Pro, however, highlights include a more efficient CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, higher memory bandwidth, 3.5x more performance for AI workflows, faster SSD performance, plus a super impressive 24 hours of battery life.

I'll be honest, while it's exciting that tech keeps levelling up like this, it's difficult to imagine who really needs this tier of power, especially at such a premium price. If there's one real benefit of yet another MacBook or iPad launch from Apple, it's that the perfectly capable previous-gen always seems to get a price cut, which is perfect timing for Black Friday too.

Take a look at our guide to the best iPad Pro M4 prices to keep tabs on any deals and discounts, or check out our MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro) review to see how it fares for VFX use.

iPad Pro M5 prices

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

iPad Pro M5 (11-inch and 13-inch) The next best (and most powerful) iPad that money can buy. Stylus support: Apple Pencil Pro + Apple Pencil (USB-C) | Screen size: 11- and 13-inch | Display type: Ultra Retina XDR display | CPU: Apple M5 chip | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Rear cameras: 12MP Wide camera 4K video, ProRes | Front camera: Landscape 12MP Center Stage camera TrueDepth camera system | Colours: Silver or Space Black View at Apple UK

How much is it? Prices for the iPad Pro M5 start at $999 / £999 for the 11-inch Pro, and $1,299 / £1,299 for the 13-inch model with entry-level specs. Both of these have 256GB storage, which can be upgraded to as much as 2TB capacity for an extra cost. This is the same price as the last generation was at launch, which is excellent value.

Our buying advice: For those on a tighter budget, it might be a good idea to wait a little while for the M5 iPad to drop in price, or opt for last year's model instead. We know from experience that Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday will present the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a bargain on older models, or a small discount on the latest-generation iPad (anything is better than nothing, right?).

Should you upgrade? A common criticism of iPad releases is that the upgrade from each generation is underwhelming and minimal. But from the looks of things, there has been a lot of tinkering going on under the hood this time around.

The M5 is offering a pretty generous leap in power and performance. The 10-core M5 GPU also introduces a slightly new architecture that boasts a Neural Accelerator in each core, plus the new Apple-designed N1 wireless networking chip enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity.

MacBook Pro M5 prices

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

MacBook Pro M5 (14-inch) prices All you need to know about the latest MacBook Pro Display type: Liquid Retina XDR display - Standard or Nano Texture (extra cost) | Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1, 1,600 nits peak brightness | CPU: Apple M5 chip | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Webcam: 12MP Center Stage camera | Weight: 1.55 kg (3.4 pounds) | Colours: Silver or Space Black View at Apple UK

How much is it? Prices for the MacBook Pro M4 (14-inch) start at $1,599 / £1,599 for the 512GB entry-level model, which increases to $1,799 / £1,799 for the 1TB storage configuration. You can also bump up the RAM from 16GB to 24GB for an extra $200, at the price of $1,999 / £1,999.

Our buying advice: We don't want to put you off from buying the latest MacBook Pro M5 model (especially if you can afford it), but honestly, odds are that you probably don't need this level of power. Ask yourself if you really want to spend this much simply to own the latest device, and if the answer is yes, great! If not, save yourself some serious dosh and get the last-gen flagship instead, which remains perfectly capable for what most creatives need.

Should you upgrade? The key selling point of the new MacBook Pro M5 is, without a doubt, the phenomenal battery life, clocking in at a whopping 24 hours. If you can see yourself benefiting from this feature, then go for it. Another highlight is the powerful new macOS Tahoe operating system, and a bunch of industry-leading capabilities not to mention Apple Intelligence features.

The M5 performance boost will certainly benefit video editors, with up to 7.7x faster AI video-enhancing performance in Topaz Video (compared with the M1 model), and 6.8x faster 3D rendering in software such as Blender.