This MacBook Pro deal is making me re-think my MacBook Air purchase

There's a couple reasons I went for the MacBook Air over the MacBook Pro – but that was before I knew that this new deal brings the 14-inch M4 chip Pro down from $2,000 to $1,700 over at Best Buy.

Truth is, if you're not a pro video editor, photo editor or work in 3D, that will be a lot more juice than you'll need. It's overkill for me... but I still love a good deal, and I know that I'd never need another laptop for up to 10 years. It's an investment, but a damn good one, as our in depth review gets into.

This is out top pick of the best MacBooks for programming, so if that's your profession, I'd say you couldn't do better.

The best deal in the US

MacBook Pro (M4): $2,000 $1,700 at Best Buy

Save $300: The stunning Apple MacBook Pro 14 is down to its lowest price yet for the 1TB storage option. For a powerful machine that's ready for anything, this is a great buy. Read more ▼

The best deal in the UK

MacBook Pro (M1): £2,399 £2,103 at Amazon

Save $296: Those in the UK can grab an even bigger saving right now, but on the older M1 chip Pro. It's a decent 12% off the MacBook Pro 14 with 1TB. You'll probably need to be quick to get this price. Read more ▼

Not in the US or UK? Check out all of the best MacBook Pro prices in your area below, or see our dedicated paged on the best MacBook Pro deals.