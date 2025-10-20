Mac mini is on clearance – save up to $400 on this teeny beast

Apple has just announced the M5 MacBook Pro to the excitement of laptop users everywhere. But if you are looking for a portable machine you can take anywhere, you're in luck because it looks like Apple is pushing sales of the Mac mini by slashing models in price by $100+ across different retailers. If you want the latest M4 model, you can get the 256GB version for the lowest price ever at $499.99 (reduced from $599 at Amazon).

But for a real bargain you can get the M2 Pro, reduced to clear with over $400 off at Best Buy – it's now $799 for the 512GB model The Pro chip is super powerful, think MacBook Pro rather than MacBook Air – yes, it is an older model but the multi-core performance will still be better in the M2 Pro over the M4 Base model.

We love the Mac mini for its power and portability. It's small enough to carry around with you to places that will have monitors available, and you get the same equivalent chip power as a MacBook but with a much less hefty price tag. We loved the teeny beast in our Mac mini review, and it has a place in our best Mac for video editing guide.

Save $100 Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The base M4 model is the newest Apple chip and this model comes with the least amount of storage – 256GB. If you've got a separate SSD then you'll be fine, but if you're set on storing your files on your device then anyone with a slightly heavier workflow might want to upgrade to the next level up.

Save $499 Apple Mac mini M2 Pro: was $1,199 now $700 at Best Buy This model has an M2 Pro chip so has more power than the base M4 model, and has 16GB memory, and 512GB SSD. For the price, you get a lot of storage and power in this model – and even though it's a couple of generations old I have no trouble recommending it.

If this isn't quite what you wanted, see the deals we've found below – or see our list of the best laptops for graphic design.