Our favourite Apple desktop gets a $100 discount
The Mac mini M4 is down to just $499.
Need a more portable workstation? Apple's popular Mac mini desktop is currently $100 off over at Best Buy, down to just $499 for the M4 model. This is a great price and one of the best offers we've seen on this mini PC since it launched almost exactly a year ago.
In our Mac mini (M4) review, we noted that this model is, in fact, Apple's best value proposition for creatives and offers everything most of us will need on an everyday basis. While we highly recommend this early Black Friday deal, if it's not quite for you, then check out our Black Friday MacBook deals hub for more options.
We love the Mac mini for its power and portability. The base M4 model is the latest, and it's small enough to carry around with you to places that will have monitors available, and you get the same performance as a MacBook laptop, but with a very generous price tag in comparison.<p>See my guide to the <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/tech/desktops/the-best-mac-mini-m4-prices-apples-mini-but-mighty-desktop">best Mac mini (M4) prices and keep tabs on any discounts if now isn't the right time to buy for you. <p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2024-Desktop-Computer-10%25E2%2580%2591core%2Fdp%2FB0DLBTPDCS%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank">Also $499 over at Amazon
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.