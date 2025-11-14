Need a more portable workstation? Apple's popular Mac mini desktop is currently $100 off over at Best Buy, down to just $499 for the M4 model. This is a great price and one of the best offers we've seen on this mini PC since it launched almost exactly a year ago.

In our Mac mini (M4) review, we noted that this model is, in fact, Apple's best value proposition for creatives and offers everything most of us will need on an everyday basis. While we highly recommend this early Black Friday deal, if it's not quite for you, then check out our Black Friday MacBook deals hub for more options.