I didn't expect to see a Black Friday deal on one of the most anticipated 3D printers of 2025 (before it's even released!).
Want a Snapmaker U1? Me too! And I have good news for anyone yet to preorder this 3D printer, as to coincide with Black Friday, the company is offering $150 off right now. This brings the price of the Snapmaker U1 to just $849, down from $999 over at Snapmaker's official website (with freebies thrown in).
We reported earlier this year how Snapmaker had made a bold return to Kickstarter with its exciting new U1 3D printer, which promised intelligent features and a consumer-level modular design (comprising 4 separate toolheads) that can dramatically reduce filament waste.
This 3D printer is still in the pre-order stages, but it's already one of the best 3D printers, or at least the most anticipated 3D printer of 2025. I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but my advice is to run: don't walk. For more bargains, take a look at our Black Friday 3D printer hub.
The upcoming Snapmaker U1 makes use of a new SnapSwap system, allowing the printer to switch colours in just five seconds, while reducing filament usage to 20% of the usual amount, with zero purge (yes, really).<p>With this Black Friday deal, you can not only save some money, but you also get a $10 off coupon for HueForge / FlatForge software membership as well as 4X SnapSpeed PLA Filament included. <p>Don't forget to <a href="https://shop.snapmaker.com/pages/rewards-wonderland" target="_blank"><strong>Spin the Wheel for a chance to win a free Snapmaker U1.
