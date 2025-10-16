Bambu Lab has been busy this week announcing new 3D printers, like the upgraded P2S, and we also have the exciting H2C to look forward to before the year is over. With the new H series stealing the spotlight, it's inevitable that we would see price cuts on some older 3D printers. The Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo has reached its lowest price ever at just $799.99 from Best Buy.

I've been covering 3D printer deals for nearly 4 years now, and this is the BEST price I've ever seen on the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo model. This includes the printer, as well as an AMS unit for multi-material and multicolour printing – and would usually set you back $1,499 when it first launched. The X1 Carbon was Bambu Lab's entry into the industry, and it remains one of the best 3D printers you can buy right now.

You'll want to be fast to secure this offer, as it's currently Best Buy's deal of the day and won't hang around for long. At the time of writing, there are only 17 hours to go until this deal disappears. If you need some more convincing, take a look at my review of the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon to understand why this printer changed the game for me.

US DEAL Save 36% ($450) Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS) : was $1,249.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Overview: I can't believe that this flagship printer from Bambu Lab is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER. For under $800, this 3D printer is an absolute steal and worth the investment for the print quality and reliability that it offers. Key features: It has a fully enclosed Core XY design, ultra-lightweight carbon rail, 40W ceramic heater, vibration and extrusion compensation, can print a Benchy in just 16 minutes, built-in AI camera, need I go on? Release Date: August 2022 Price History: We last saw the combo model fall to $1,249 / £1,049 during Bambu Lab's big Anniversary sale a few months back, and then it dropped to $999 not long after. I can't imagine it getting any lower than $799 or Bambu Lab would be practically giving it away, so this deal is pretty fantastic. Price Check: $1,249 at Bambu Lab (sold out)

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.