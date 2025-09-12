Elegoo's most beginner-friendly 3D printer is under £300

The Centauri Carbon is one of the easiest 3D printers to get up and running with.

(Image credit: Future / Elegoo)

If you're seeking one of the best 3D printers, then you'll love this deal that I've found on Elegoo's Centauri Carbon printer. Over at Elegoo's website, it's currently down to just £299.99, saving a generous £75 on the already low retail price for this model.

It's one of the top 3D printers for beginners that we've tested, and it's pretty much plug and play right out of the box with very minimal setup needed.

We tested the Centauri Carbon back in March, and our reviewer found that it strikes a great balance between speed, quality and versatility. It prints accurately and fast, and despite being built like a tank, it's very easy to live with.

Rumour has it that multicolour compatibility will also be coming to this model soon.

