If you're seeking one of the best 3D printers, then you'll love this deal that I've found on Elegoo's Centauri Carbon printer. Over at Elegoo's website, it's currently down to just £299.99, saving a generous £75 on the already low retail price for this model.

It's one of the top 3D printers for beginners that we've tested, and it's pretty much plug and play right out of the box with very minimal setup needed.

If you prefer to use liquid resin materials when 3D printing, check out my review of the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra - which is another super beginner-friendly machine from Elegoo.