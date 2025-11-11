This popular 3D pen is now less than £30

Whether you're a seasoned pro at 3D printing or a beginner to crafting of any kind, a 3D pen is an amazing tool to have. I recommend them to everyone, and especially at this time of year, they make for excellent C-word gifts. I've spotted a deal on the SCRIB3D P1 model over at Amazon, which is currently 40% off and down to just £29.99 for a limited time.

I haven't personally tested this model, but it's targeted to adults and has over 18,000 positive reviews on Amazon. I think it certainly has the potential to join our guide to the best 3D pens. With this kit, you get the 3D pen itself, plus a stencil book, project guide, and some sample PLA to get you started.

The 3D pen I use for all of my projects (mostly for patching up failed prints) is the 3Doodler PRO, which is professional-level and super premium-priced. I imagine you won't get the same kind of power with this SCRIB3D pen, but for under £30, it's an absolute steal for anyone interested in trying one out. For something a bit more advanced, check out my guide to the best 3D printers instead.

The best 3D pen deal today

Save 40% (£20) SCRIB3D P1: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon This 3D pen has some pretty impressive features for a budget option. Including a stepless speed function designed for optimal speed control, as well as an auto sleep function, anti-clogging features, and intuitive controls. <p>While 3D pens are generally safe for children to use when supervised, this one is being pitched more to adults. So keep that in mind if you're shopping for someone younger, and for a more kid-friendly 3D pen, I would recommend the 3Doodler Start+ or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FEssentials-Learn-Activity-Educational-Girls%2Fdp%2FB086JQQHPK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">3Doodler Essentials set instead. While 3D pens are generally safe for children to use when supervised, this one is being pitched more to adults. So keep that in mind if you're shopping for someone younger, and for a more kid-friendly 3D pen, I would recommend the 3Doodler Start+ or 3Doodler Essentials set instead.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on 3D pen models in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.