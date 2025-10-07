It's officially the first day of Amazon's October Prime Day, but I'm a little underwhelmed. The deals haven't been the best this year, and if anything, I find myself finding more deals on some of the best 3D printers that I wouldn't recommend at all, over some genuinely good ones.

If you've been keeping tabs on my Prime Day 3D printer hub, then you'll know what I'm talking about. But it's not all doom and gloom. As long as you follow the golden rule of Prime Day 3D printer shopping (try the manufacturer first) then you'll still be able to bag a bargain.

Speaking of which, Creality's latest K2 Pro Combo model is in stock for Prime Day, but Amazon is listing it for $1,099, which is an extra $50 for no reason (tut tut Amazon) and with an inflated "before" price of $1,299. DO NOT buy this deal. Instead, head over to Creality's website and you'll find the same printer model available for only $1,049, and you also get to claim a gift after your purchase if you leave a review of the printer. I've got all the details you need below.

Save $50 Creality K2 Pro Combo : was $1,099 now $1,049 at Creality Store The K2 Pro is a new model from Creality, and a slightly smaller and lighter version of the larger K2 Plus model (but this one is still pretty big). It sits at the mid-range price level and is a great choice for advanced hobbyists. After purchasing from Creality's website, you'll be able to choose between a $50 Gift Card or 3 Rolls of Hyper PLA RFID Filament using a code sent to your email within 3 days after publishing your review.