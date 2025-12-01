<p id="203f2a15-7716-4fb0-bec5-974d0a466e1b">Well hello! And welcome to our Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch live blog. We'll be tracking all the deals on the last day of this sales event. This has been a long old weekend but the end is in sight - and so is the last chance to nab a deal.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">So grab a coffee and settle in for our commentary.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4c43dd04-6b53-4a63-a942-8059e16c573d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ReuocdUDXdgGbZAQVP2keK" name="switch-blog-image" alt="A selection of images of Super Mario characters and the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ReuocdUDXdgGbZAQVP2keK.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)</span></figcaption></figure><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>