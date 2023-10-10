I've been tracking Nintendo Switch prices for years, here are my top picks this Prime Day

By Rosie Hilder
In case you missed it, today is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, aka Prime Day 2, aka October Prime Day, aka a preview of things to come on Black Friday. You could say that this is yet another sales event, with yet another disappointing round of Nintendo Switch non-deals. And you'd be sort of right.

But there are a few sneaky ways to save money if you're after a Switch or accessories, which is why I've put together this post to show you the best offers available this Prime Day. If you're looking for a console, then I think your best bet is to get a bundle offer that gets you some games and maybe a Switch online membership thrown in – like this $299 offer from Best Buy. See below for more details of this and other offers.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online membership to Nintendo.com: $356

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online membership to Nintendo.com: $356 $299.99 at Best Buy
Save $57: If you bought all the components of this deal separately, it'd set you back another around $60, so this is well worth snapping up. This offer is sold out at Amazon but is available elsewhere.

Also at: $299 at Walmart | $299 at the Nintendo Store

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $185.65 at Walmart
Save $13.35: The Switch Lite retails for $199 and it's pretty rare to see any discount on it at all, which is why $13.35 is probably as good as you're gonna get. Amazon has also knocked down the price, but just by $4. 

Price check: $195 at Amazon 

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One bundle: $362.89

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One bundle: $362.89 $299 at Walmart
Save $63.89: This Switch bundle gives you a bit of flexibility as you can choose between three Mario games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, new Super Mario Bros or Super Mario Odyssey. These games retail $59.99 if bought separately.  

Price check: $299 without the game at Best Buy

View Deal
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $42.99 at Walmart
Save $17: There are various games on offer at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon this Prime Day 2. This is one of the bigger savings, and Amazon is also offering the newer Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $55.19, down from $69.99

Get Nintendo Switch games: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon 

View Deal
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card: $34.99

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card: $34.99 $14.39 at Amazon
Save 59%: This isn't exactly the most exciting purchase, but there over $20 off this 128GB microSDXC card, which is licensed for the Switch. It promises faster gaming, and it's hard to argue with that.  

Price check: $20.25 at Walmart

View Deal

For more Switch deals in your area, see the offers below:

