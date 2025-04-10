Live
LIVE: Struggling to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2? Here's how and when to buy
With US pre-orders for the Switch 2 briefly on pause, it looks like we could be back in business now that tariffs are being reconsidered.
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders are live! Kind of. Nintendo announced that its next-gen console would go on sale on 9 April, but then... things happened.
US preorders were put on hold while Nintendo works out the implications of Trump's tariffs and whether it will have to increase the price of the console. Meanwhile, many UK retailers have been selling out.
There could be a glimmer of hope for US fans now that Trump has announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs for most countries. We're tracking retailers, so you'll find out here if US preorders do go live.
Read on for live stock updates from all the major retailers, as well as any deals I find on the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories.
Where to preorder in the US
Switch 2 preorders in the US are delayed due to uncertainty over import tariffs. We'll keep you updated, or you can check at the retailers below.
Pre-orders are available by invitation only for the time being (Nintendo's way of combating scalpers).
You'll need a Best Buy account to purchase a Switch 2 Preorder from Best Buy, though its website states "pre-orders begin soon."
There don't seem to be any listings for Nintendo Switch 2 preorders just yet, but we keep checking.
Walmart has listings for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World console bundle, but simply says "Preorder coming soon".
It might be a good idea to click the little 'Notify me' button on the listing, so that Walmart can email you directly when there's stock.
There's no stock at GameStop yet either, but you can sign up with your email on the site to be notified as soon as Switch 2 stock is available
Where to preorder in the UK
It's a little trickier to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2 directly from Nintendo in the UK as the Nintendo Store is operating on an invite-only basis for selected Nintendo Switch Online members. You need to have been a Nintendo Switch Online member for at least 2 years continuously by 31/03/2025, with an active membership on the day of preorder!
Some third-party UK retailers are advertising preorders are open, but many are selling out. Try checking stock regularly at the retailers I've listed below.
Nintendo's official website should be your first point of call for any news and updates on the Switch 2 console preorders. Only select Nintendo Switch Online members can preorder for now.
A fashion retailer might not seem the most obvious play to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2... but that could be the reason why JD Williams is about only place still showing the Switch 2 as available in the UK!
Argos UK is still displaying the Switch 2 in search results and even advertising it as a 'special offer' despite showing the same standard retail price as everyone else. But click on the console and you'll be disappointed to see that pre-orders are currently sold out.
EE is taking preorders on the Switch 2 and a range of Switch 2 bundles, but again they're showing as unavailable when you click to add them to your basket.
A great option for speedy delivery on launch day, but it seems that Amazon Switch 2 stock levels are also struggling. Keep checking.
Very's another popular choice for Switch purchases in the UK, but while there are still accessories, Switch 2 consoles and bundles no longer show as available. It's worth checking back regularly though.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Is there anywhere in the UK where Switch 2 preorders haven't sold out? It seems the only option online right now may be the fashion retailer JD Williams. That might seem a strange place to preorder a Switch 2, but perhaps that's why it hasn't sold out.
Like many retailers, it's limited purchases to one per person.
Other than that, Curry's says it's taking preorders in physical stores.
Nintendo Switch preorders are turning out to be a frustrating experience. We had hoped that the 90-day pause on import tariffs in the US might have allowed preorders to start on time, but not so. The measure was only announced yesterday, so not enough time for Nintendo and retailers to react, and Nintendo may not want to take any chances by confirming a retail price now only for tariffs to kick in soon after the 5 June release date.
And in the UK, where preorders have started on time, they've almost all sold out already. Even retailers that are still showing the Switch 2 listed are showing an error or 'out of stock' message if you try to add it to your basket.
Could there be a mystery character in Donkey Kong Bananza? Fans seem to think so. An alternative poster art published on the Nintendo Korea website shows a female character, who looks strikingly similar to Pauline – Mario’s OG love interest in Donkey Kong 1981 (and a retro fan favourite). Watch out Peach!
Q: Should I wait to preorder the Switch 2? Will prices drop later in the year?
There's no rush to get a Nintendo Switch 2, at least in my opinion, unless you're overwhelmed with the excitement to be playing it. I always try and save up for something first if I really want it, and wait until its the right time when I can best afford it.
With that said, we do have some big sales events happening not long after the Switch 2 launch date, such as Amazon Prime Day (usually mid-July) and November's Black Friday too.
I've been tracking Nintendo deals for almost 3 years now, and I know that Nintendo products always hold their value extremely well, so it's rare that we see any major deals or price drops outside of seasonal sales periods. That doesn't mean that there 100% won't be any Switch 2 deals come Black Friday, but I doubt they'll be very big ones if I'm honest, so there's not much point in holding out for any potential deals just yet if that's what you're thinking.
One thing I know you can definitely preorder in the UK right now is the Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant camera. I'm a little bit in love with this, and will definitely be getting one for my gaming room whether I use it with the Switch 2 or not (I'm more of a solo gamer).
I love that there's also the option to attach it directly to the Switch 2 if you need, instead of using its plant pot as a separate base.
Q: Is launch-day delivery guaranteed for Switch 2 preorders?
While nothing is 100% guaranteed, especially when it comes to local postal services, some retailers will often aim to ship orders slightly early to ensure a speedy arrival, while others are promising that the console will arrive by 9am on launch day.
I guess it depends which retailer you preorder from to determine how speedy you get your Switch 2 console, but if you're dead set on getting your hands on it for June 5th, then it might be best to shop in-store rather than online. Currys in the UK is only taking pre-orders for the system in-store, as a way to stop scalpers. Smart.
Top Tip: Sign up for updates
Retailers like Walmart and GameStop have Nintendo Switch 2 preorders listed as both "coming soon" while mention it being out of stock, which is a little confusing. Is there stock or isn't there? The best way to find out seems to be signing up for preorder alerts.
I know everybody hates getting spam emails, but if you're serious about securing a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder, then you might have to start sharing your email with retailers to get speedy stock updates. There's still no guarantee of course that when you check the website there will be a "add to cart" button, but your chances will definitely increase if you're fast enough to beat the digital queues.
Good morning! Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 officially went live yesterday, but it's proving extremely difficult for gamers around the world to secure a preorder of this next-gen console. This is due to low stock from UK retailers (some still waiting for stock to officially arrive), and other factors including political import tariffs in the US causing confusion.
The most recent update is that Trump has paused the Import tariffs for 90 days in most countries, which could handily take us into the US Switch 2 launch day with no issues.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event on April 2nd left plenty of gamers excited for what's to come, so it's frustrating for those who can't preorder the console on the day Nintendo promised. It looks like the console's release date of June 5 is still set in stone for now, but this could easily change (fingers crossed things start running smoothly).
