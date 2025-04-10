Live

LIVE: Struggling to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2? Here's how and when to buy

With US pre-orders for the Switch 2 briefly on pause, it looks like we could be back in business now that tariffs are being reconsidered.

News
By last updated
switch 2
(Image: © Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders are live! Kind of. Nintendo announced that its next-gen console would go on sale on 9 April, but then... things happened.

US preorders were put on hold while Nintendo works out the implications of Trump's tariffs and whether it will have to increase the price of the console. Meanwhile, many UK retailers have been selling out.

Nintendo Store
Nintendo Store: at nintendo.com

Pre-orders are available by invitation only for the time being (Nintendo's way of combating scalpers).

View Deal
Best Buy (coming soon)
Best Buy (coming soon): at bestbuy.com

You'll need a Best Buy account to purchase a Switch 2 Preorder from Best Buy, though its website states "pre-orders begin soon." 

View Deal
Amazon (nothing yet)
Amazon (nothing yet): at Amazon

There don't seem to be any listings for Nintendo Switch 2 preorders just yet, but we keep checking.

View Deal
Walmart (no stock yet)
Walmart (no stock yet): at Walmart

Walmart has listings for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World console bundle, but simply says "Preorder coming soon".

It might be a good idea to click the little 'Notify me' button on the listing, so that Walmart can email you directly when there's stock.

View Deal
GameStop (still nope)
GameStop (still nope): at GameStop

There's no stock at GameStop yet either, but you can sign up with your email on the site to be notified as soon as Switch 2 stock is available

View Deal
Nintendo Store UK
Nintendo Store UK: at nintendo.com

Nintendo's official website should be your first point of call for any news and updates on the Switch 2 console preorders. Only select Nintendo Switch Online members can preorder for now.

View Deal
JD Williams (preorders live!)
JD Williams (preorders live!): at JD Williams

A fashion retailer might not seem the most obvious play to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2... but that could be the reason why JD Williams is about only place still showing the Switch 2 as available in the UK!

View Deal
Argos UK (check stock)
Argos UK (check stock): at Argos

Argos UK is still displaying the Switch 2 in search results and even advertising it as a 'special offer' despite showing the same standard retail price as everyone else. But click on the console and you'll be disappointed to see that pre-orders are currently sold out.

View Deal
EE UK (check stock)
EE UK (check stock): at EE

EE is taking preorders on the Switch 2 and a range of Switch 2 bundles, but again they're showing as unavailable when you click to add them to your basket.

View Deal
Amazon UK (check stock)
Amazon UK (check stock): at Amazon

A great option for speedy delivery on launch day, but it seems that Amazon Switch 2 stock levels are also struggling. Keep checking.

View Deal
Very UK (currently out of stock)
Very UK (currently out of stock): at very.co.uk

Very's another popular choice for Switch purchases in the UK, but while there are still accessories, Switch 2 consoles and bundles no longer show as available. It's worth checking back regularly though.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

Switch 2 preorder at JD Williams

Switch 2 preorder at JD Williams (Image credit: Future)

Argos Switch 2 preorders screen

Argos appeared to still be taking Switch 2 preorders but no! (Image credit: Future)

Could there be a mystery character in Donkey Kong Bananza? Fans seem to think so. An alternative poster art published on the Nintendo Korea website shows a female character, who looks strikingly similar to Pauline – Mario’s OG love interest in Donkey Kong 1981 (and a retro fan favourite). Watch out Peach!

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED; a person slots in a handheld game console screen to a dock

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera

(Image credit: HORI / Nintendo)
HORI Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera
HORI Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera: £34.99 at smythstoys.com

I love that there's also the option to attach it directly to the Switch 2 if you need, instead of using its plant pot as a separate base.

View Deal

nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Top Tip: Sign up for updates

Best Nintendo Switch 2 games; Mario in a kart driving out of Switch 2 console

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1