Nintendo Switch 2 preorders are live! Kind of. Nintendo announced that its next-gen console would go on sale on 9 April, but then... things happened.

US preorders were put on hold while Nintendo works out the implications of Trump's tariffs and whether it will have to increase the price of the console. Meanwhile, many UK retailers have been selling out.

There could be a glimmer of hope for US fans now that Trump has announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs for most countries. We're tracking retailers, so you'll find out here if US preorders do go live.

Read on for live stock updates from all the major retailers, as well as any deals I find on the best Nintendo Switch games and accessories.

Where to preorder in the US

Switch 2 preorders in the US are delayed due to uncertainty over import tariffs. We'll keep you updated, or you can check at the retailers below.

Nintendo Store: at nintendo.com Pre-orders are available by invitation only for the time being (Nintendo's way of combating scalpers).

Best Buy (coming soon): at bestbuy.com You'll need a Best Buy account to purchase a Switch 2 Preorder from Best Buy, though its website states "pre-orders begin soon."

Amazon (nothing yet): at Amazon There don't seem to be any listings for Nintendo Switch 2 preorders just yet, but we keep checking.

Walmart (no stock yet): at Walmart Walmart has listings for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World console bundle, but simply says "Preorder coming soon". It might be a good idea to click the little 'Notify me' button on the listing, so that Walmart can email you directly when there's stock.

GameStop (still nope): at GameStop There's no stock at GameStop yet either, but you can sign up with your email on the site to be notified as soon as Switch 2 stock is available

Where to preorder in the UK

It's a little trickier to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2 directly from Nintendo in the UK as the Nintendo Store is operating on an invite-only basis for selected Nintendo Switch Online members. You need to have been a Nintendo Switch Online member for at least 2 years continuously by 31/03/2025, with an active membership on the day of preorder!

Some third-party UK retailers are advertising preorders are open, but many are selling out. Try checking stock regularly at the retailers I've listed below.

Nintendo Store UK: at nintendo.com Nintendo's official website should be your first point of call for any news and updates on the Switch 2 console preorders. Only select Nintendo Switch Online members can preorder for now.

JD Williams (preorders live!): at JD Williams A fashion retailer might not seem the most obvious play to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2... but that could be the reason why JD Williams is about only place still showing the Switch 2 as available in the UK!

Argos UK (check stock): at Argos Argos UK is still displaying the Switch 2 in search results and even advertising it as a 'special offer' despite showing the same standard retail price as everyone else. But click on the console and you'll be disappointed to see that pre-orders are currently sold out.

EE UK (check stock): at EE EE is taking preorders on the Switch 2 and a range of Switch 2 bundles, but again they're showing as unavailable when you click to add them to your basket.

Amazon UK (check stock): at Amazon A great option for speedy delivery on launch day, but it seems that Amazon Switch 2 stock levels are also struggling. Keep checking.