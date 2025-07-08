Wake up! Nintendo Switch 2 stock has ARRIVED

Nintendo Switch 2 stock has been hard to come by wherever you live. But the UK will be over the moon to wake up to an Amazon drop this morning. You can go right now and get yourself a Switch 2 from Amazon for £395, with a few options available. Our Switch 2 review says it's totally worth it.

With a brilliant 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen display. It may not be an OLED (hopefully that's coming soon), an increased 120hz refresh rate, backwards game compatibility, WIFI connectivity and 4K support when connected with HDMI. We think that this is a worthwhile upgrade on the OLED.

You can also get a bundle with Mario Kart World for £429 right now.

