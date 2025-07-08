Nintendo Switch 2 stock has been hard to come by wherever you live. But the UK will be over the moon to wake up to an Amazon drop this morning. You can go right now and get yourself a Switch 2 from Amazon for £395, with a few options available. Our Switch 2 review says it's totally worth it.

Sure, there's no Prime Day deal to get excited about, but we really didn't expect one this soon after release. After all, it's dry out there so there's no need for Nintendo to bother discounting it. However, if you want to load up on games to go with your new console, you can check out our Nintendo Switch Prime Day live blog, which lists a ton of brilliant game offers since Amazon has up to 50% off right now.

Nintendo Switch 2: £394.99 at Amazon With a brilliant 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen display. It may not be an OLED (hopefully that's coming soon), an increased 120hz refresh rate, backwards game compatibility, WIFI connectivity and 4K support when connected with HDMI. We think that this is a worthwhile upgrade on the OLED. You can also get a bundle with Mario Kart World for £429 right now.

