All eyes are on Nintendo Switch 2 preorders at the moment, but if you can't find stock and don't want to wait another week and a half and face queuing up in person at a physical store, Amazon has a tempting $19 off the Nintendo Switch OLED in today's Memorial Day sale.
Sure, $19 is hardly a massive saving, but any kind of a deal on a Switch console is a bit of a rarity. The best Nintendo Switch OLED price in the US to date remains $50 off last July and that lasted just hours. The current sale price at Amazon is $330.99 – which is $119 cheaper than what the new Switch 2 will set you back, and the new console isn't OLED.
See our guide to Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED to understand the differences, and once you have a console, see our pick of the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch games deals.
The best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deal
Save $19
Overview: The Nintendo Switch OLED model shares a lot of the same features and internal specs as the standard Nintendo Switch model, but boasts an OLED display for better contrast, much more internal storage and a kickstand for more convenient mobile play.
Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)
Release date: October 2021
Price history: We very rarely see discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, and Nintendo tech is known for holding its value extremely well, which is why the original console has remained the same price since 2017. If you're happy using an adapter for the plug, Walmart has an imported Japanese version for $269.95.
Price comparison: Nintendo: $349 | Best Buy: $349.99
Review Consensus:
Our automatic tracker below should pick out any more Nintendo Switch Memorial Day deals where you are.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
