All eyes are on Nintendo Switch 2 preorders at the moment, but if you can't find stock and don't want to wait another week and a half and face queuing up in person at a physical store, Amazon has a tempting $19 off the Nintendo Switch OLED in today's Memorial Day sale.

Sure, $19 is hardly a massive saving, but any kind of a deal on a Switch console is a bit of a rarity. The best Nintendo Switch OLED price in the US to date remains $50 off last July and that lasted just hours. The current sale price at Amazon is $330.99 – which is $119 cheaper than what the new Switch 2 will set you back, and the new console isn't OLED.

See our guide to Nintendo Switch 2 vs Switch OLED to understand the differences, and once you have a console, see our pick of the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch games deals.

The best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deal

Our automatic tracker below should pick out any more Nintendo Switch Memorial Day deals where you are.