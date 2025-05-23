I'm a little confused. Memorial Day sales aren't usually associated with gaming offers, but I'm seeing some record-low prices on Nintendo Switch games right now that are seriously not to be missed. There's 50% off the Super Mario RPG (this has been on my bucket list for ages), as well as discounts on rare titles like Smash Bros and Monster Hunter.

The upcoming Switch 2 console is backwards compatible, so if you're yet to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2, now might be the perfect time to start thinking about what titles you want to play, and stocking up your game library in preparation – there's also a hansy switch game hack I found to avoid paying up to $90 for new Switch 2 games.

I also have a handy guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, so definitely check this out if you're planning to upgrade your Switch console, or see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games of all time, as chosen by our team of in-house gamers.

Save 50% Super Mario RPG: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Woot! This role-playing Mario title is a full remake of the original 1996 Super Mario RPG available on the SNES. Join Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends on a cinematically enhanced adventure to help a wish-granting star.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59.99 now $42.99 at Woot! We rarely see discounts on Super Smash Bros, so this deal is a real treat. Regarded as one of the best Switch games of all time, you get to play as a roster of Nintendo characters battling it out, and there are a ton of ways to play too – online, solo, co-op, and you can even use GameCube controllers too, as an ode to the original version of the game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: was $59.99 now $44.98 at Amazon One of Capcom's most popular franchises, this Monster Hunter title is a spinoff fom the typical Monster Hunter series, and a sequel to Monster Hunter Stories. It lets you create your own unique character, team up with familiar creatures, and embark on an expansive journey.

was $49.99 now $34 at Amazon The last best deal we saw on this game was $42.90, so 32% off is a pretty great deal. This game offers nostalgia like no other, where both modern and classic versions of Sonic come together to defeat Dr. Eggman (you can play as Shadow too).

Princess Peach Showtime!: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Woot! This title finally puts our Princess Peach in the spotlight she deserves, as she transforms into different roles with showstopping abilities. From swordfighter to Kung Fu Champion, this is Peach as we've never seen her before, and at a discounted price too.

Best multiplayer New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Woot! This is an excellent discount on a top Mario title that's great for multiplayer game nights. I own this game, and I love it for playing co-op, and it offers arcade-style side-scrolling fun. $20 off this game is a mega deal that shouldn't be missed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $56.85 at Amazon Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the latest instalment in the Legend of Zelda series. It will have you embarking on an epic quest to save the kingdom of Hyrule yet again. This Memorial Day deal is worth grabbing, but we have seen this game fall to as low as $44.99 during seasonal sales last year, so keep this in mind.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon This remastered title offers a 3D action adventure experience as you play as a shiny new version of Pac-Man, navigating the ghost island in campaign mode, while solving puzzles and mazes in other modes.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Woot! This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants). That pretty much sums it up.

The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This is the very first game in the Legend of Zelda series to put Princess Zelda in the spotlight, as she embarks on a mission to save the kingdom of Hyrule and explores its vast regions. No longer the damsel in distress.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Woot! An ideal platform game for the whole family to enjoy, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong return in this adventure to recover their banana hoard from the Tiki Tak Tribe. There's 80 levels across 9 worlds, so plenty to get stuck in with, and it's suitable for multiplayer too.