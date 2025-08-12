If you like hand-crafted indie games, you have to take a look at the upcoming hand-drawn bullet hell shooter ZOE Begone! The high-octane shooter injects new life and splodges of ink into the genre.

Players to take on the role of Zoe, a film-strip heroine who wants to take a peaceful nap but finds herself having to fight back against the a formidable enemy. The Animator continuously sketches waves of enemies into existence with a paintbrush and pen.

ZOE Begone! Release Date Trailer! - YouTube Watch On

ZOE Begone was created by solo developer Retchy. Armed with run-and-gun reflexes, screen-clearing dashes, Zoe must reclaim her reel from hordes of painted enemies in a world of surreal cartoon physics inspired by 1930s drawn-on-film animation.

You collect Apples to unlock new weapons, game-changing power-ups, and passive abilities to help evolve your playstyle, and there are multiple modes, a wide selection of levels, and online leaderboards to keep gameplay feeling fresh.

Retchy cites the work of Norman McLaren and the golden age of arcade shooters as influences. The game blends classic shoot ‘em up design with modern, exciting action. A gigantic paintbrush brings the next wave of foes to life, and some fourth wall-breaking humour makes the game look even more refreshing. Watch out for Just be enemies that splatter ink upon defeat

ZOE Begone! is launching on September 17 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A free playable demo is available on Steam.

