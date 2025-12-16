Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic looks amazing, but will it ever be released?

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was one of the most surprising announcements at the Game Awards 2025 event, along with Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis. The wonderfully cinematic teaser makes it look like it could be the follow up to KOTOR that a generation of Star Wars fans has been waiting two decades for.

But while Lara Croft will return in 2026 and 2027, gamers are understandably cynical about when they can expect to see this upcoming RPG from Arcanaut Studios and Lucasfilm Games. How much longer will they have to wait?

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a single-player narrative-driven game billed as "spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic". That claim's backed up by the fact it's being led by the same director, Casey Hudson, who also did the Mass Effect trilogy.

The short teaser trailer shows characters landing on a barren-looking planet, led by a woman who's revealed to be a Jedi when the glow of blue lightsaber illuminates her face.

Details of the story weren't released, but Casey said the game will be a “contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience, using state-of-the-art technology and game design, and an all-new story crafted specifically to deliver on the combination of player agency and immersion in Star Wars that was at the heart of KOTOR."

Following on from that, Casey's attempted to reassure fans amid the inevitable speculation over whether the game will ever see the light of day. "Don't worry about the 'not till 2030' rumors," he wrote on X. "Game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger!"

Don't worry about the "not till 2030" rumors. Game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger!

Some fans still aren't convinced. “Coming to the PlayStation 11?” one person asks in the comments on the trailer.

Obviously a game like this takes significant time to develop, but history is littered with the corpses of cancelled Star Wars games that didn't make it through development at all, from the bounty hunter game Star Wars 1313 to Battlefront III and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed III.

Then there are the various Star Wars games that are reportedly still in development. Quantic Dream says it's still working on Star Wars Eclipse, but there's still no release date four years after it was announced at The Game Awards 2021.

Most pertinently for the new announcement, Knights of the Old Republic 3 was cancelled around 20 years amid financial challenges and Lucasfilm Games' shift to more profitable, multiplayer-focused titles.

Given the list of cancelled or long-delayed games, it's understandable to see fans' skepticism. Let's hope Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic can buck the trend.

