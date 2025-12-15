Is the 'first 100% AI video game' the ultimate rage bait?

With so much controversy over the use of generative AI in video games, promoting a release as “the world’s first fully playable game created 100% through AI” might seem a risky sales pitch. That's the boast being made about Codex Mortis by a developer going by the name of GROLAF.

Riddled with AI artifacts, the trailer appears almost as if it were intentionally made to look bad. The game hardly supports the argument that AI can generate original ideas or visuals either.

So are the developers of Codex Mortis pioneers, or just rage baiters in it for engagement (to make your game without vibe coding, see our guides to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development).

Codex Mortis is described as a “necromantic survival bullet hell”. There's a demo available on Steam, and the developer has provided documentation detailing how it was made entirely through AI algorithms and tools, from the text and art to the music.

According to the description, players must assemble a ‘death squad’ and fight demonic enemies using spell combinations either solo or in multiplayer co-op. There are three mode: Escape, Challenge and Eternal.

If you think it feels familiar, you're not the only one. Some are people commenting that it could be a mod of Luca Galante's popular Vampire Survivors.

”The cleanest argument for AI just steals from artists yet,” one person writes on YouTube.

“This looks like a 1 year old made it by typing random stuff in an AI generator, and then a corrupt corporate game studio CEO's 5 year old gave it the green light. Great job contributing to the slop market!” another person writes.

GROLAF surely expects responses. Indeed, it seems it's even looking for them in a bid to become the world's most hated developer. Perhaps the strategy is to sell the game to AI enthusiasts who might buy it just to spite the anti-AI movement, some suggest. Or it could be a way for a new developer to get attention before going on to make a real game.

What do you think? Is the developer intentionally courting controversy?

