What is vibe coding, and is it really the future of app and game development?

News
By published

Proponents claim AI allows anyone to create an app guided by 'vibes' alone, but the approach has some problems.

You might be wondering what is vibe coding? if you've spent any time in AI and app development forums recently. The term is cropping up a lot, sometimes used in a jokey, disparaging context and sometimes in earnest, even being touted as an option for an easy side hussle allowing anyone to create a game or app in minutes with no coding knowledge.

But is it really possible to create a decent app or game just by using AI tools and riding a "vibe", avoiding long nights spent over reams of code? And does it mean your UI will be ruined if Mercury is in retrograde? We thought we'd better look into it (see our guide to the best game development software for other solutions).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Citizen Sleeper 2 no-code development; a man floats in space, but its yellow
Why Citizen Sleeper 2's no-code creative process is an inspiration
Unity Gaming Report 2025; a small tugboat sails into the sunset
GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped
No code game engines; a cartoon flea, cartoon people and cartoon rally car
The best no code game engines recommended by leading indie devs
Citizen Sleeper 2 interview; a space person floats in a yellow room
"Game development is more accessible than ever": how Citizen Sleeper 2 was created without coding
Asterism indie game
How hand-crafted indie game Asterism mixes digital art and papercrafts
Latest in Video Game Design
An image of a beach with text written in the sand reading &#039;Good vibes only&#039;
What is vibe coding, and is it really the future of app and game development?
Sonic the Hegehog and friends
Sega just made a ridiculous Sonic timeline and (mostly) everyone is delighted
Wax Heads; a digital illustration depicts a young woman holding a record, surrounded by a variety of displayed items in a store
How Wax Heads hand-drawn 'cosy-punk' aesthetic was made using Godot
Images from a Painkiller game remake
The classic demon-shooter Painkiller is being remade, and it looks even darker and bloodier than the original
Super Mario 64
The story of Super Mario 64’s ‘lost’ sequel, codename: Mario 128
A screenshot from a video presenting Mythica Open Source Library
Mythica's open-source platform allows anyone to use these two studios' assets for game development
Latest in News
An image of a beach with text written in the sand reading &#039;Good vibes only&#039;
What is vibe coding, and is it really the future of app and game development?
An screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 2
Gamers are just realising that Metal Gear Solid 2 was way ahead of its time
MacBook Pro deals
LIVE: I found 6 MacBook deals I'd buy – but they're not all from the Amazon Spring Sale
Images of miniature optical illusions of a bath made from bread and a woman ironing crinkle-cut potato chips
I can't believe I've only just discovered this artist's ingenious optical illusions