"It’s a takedown of the AI bros owning the narrative in our daily feed": creative director Guus ter Beek on his satirical game ChadGPT

AI may have benefits – but we could do without the chads.

ChadGPT game
(Image credit: Guus ter Beek)

Heard enough AI waffle to last a lifetime? If you're tired of sermons on integrating LLMs and prompt-first thinking, you'll delight in the opportunity to shoot down the AI evangelist Chad in the caustic little browser-based game ChadGPT.

The short, tongue-in-cheek HTML and JavaScript text game invites the player to silence an AI enthusiast by choosing the correct response to shut him down, or else suffer more buzzwords and lose health.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

