We've finally been blessed with two new posters for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and it's safe to say they live up to the hype. Equal parts cryptic and beautiful, the new designs have a classically forboding vibe that perfectly sets the tone for the highly anticipated film.

The best movie posters often shine in their simplicity, and the new Frankenstein posters are no different, leveraging curiosity to create tantalisingly creepy visuals. If del Toro's signature aesthetic wasn't enough to entice me, consider me officially intrigued.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While visually cryptic, the new Frankenstein posters have a palpably eerie quality, embellished by bespoke script font that gives the designs a literary quality in line with the original novel. Faceless silhouettes of (presumably) Frankenstein and his monster lurk above a powerful tagline reading, "only monsters play God", intensifying the mysterious quality of the design.

"Those are some great posters," one X user wrote, while another praised the designs, writing, "The atmosphere in these posters alone is already scarier than most modern horror movies." Others were infatuated with the posters' character design, with one fan adding, "Classic horror monster movies are back and I’m having the time of my life!!"

(Image credit: Netflix)

