The new Supergirl poster is trying too hard
Is this supposed to be edgy?
Earlier this week, the long-anticipated Supergirl logo finally dropped, much to the delight of fans. Since then, we've been getting a closer look at Milly Alcock as the Girl of Steel, with a string of mini teaser trailers and a new movie poster.
Revealing a more 'edgy' side to the DC darling, the new poster received a mixed response from fans. While Supergirl's attitude is admittedly a breath of fresh air from the often serious and brooding Superman franchise, the 'badass vibe' is coming across a little... cringe.
I'd like to preface that the poster itself isn't the worst (nor is it the best). Featuring a trench-coated Supergirl against a spray-painted logo background, it's a fairly inoffensive design. With her tousled hair, sunglasses and wired headphones, it's clear DC are going for a laidback 'cool girl' vibe that I feel comes across a little forced, but I can suspend my disbelief.
Well, I could. That was until I saw the new tagline: "Truth. Justice. Whatever." A quote befitting of my teenage Tumblr blog, the attempt at an edgy tagline simply comes across as a desperate attempt to capture a young audience. It's giving 'how do you do, fellow kids?' in the worst way.
It's not to say that I'm against Supergirl's laidback vibes – I'm hoping it marks a shift from the brooding Man of Steel era. Even with releases like Nolan's Batman trilogy being near and dear to my heart, I'm ready for something a bit more fun from DC.
