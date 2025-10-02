Amidst the rise of AI slop, it seems the internet has developed some trust issues when it comes to art. Most recently, a series of retro-style posters promoting the new IT: Welcome to Derry series came under scrutiny after fans couldn't decide whether it was the work of artificial or human creativity.

While there are undoubtedly ways to use AI properly, there's still a stigma in the creative sphere surrounding the technology, with many viewing it as a corner-cutting shortcut. With AI getting increasingly refined, the new Welcome to Derry AI poster conspiracy is just one of many cases we've seen recently, proving that it's getting harder to distinguish human-made art.

(Image credit: HBO)

The posters in question feature typical '50s style illustrations of all-American families indulging in fun with a creepy twist. From the typography to the art style, the designs are evocative of retro poster design, but the finer details of the artwork raised alarm bells for some.

From warped hands to reality-defying discrepancies, fans dissected the artwork but couldn't reach a conclusion. Many argued that human art is naturally imperfect, while others claimed the issues were the work of AI.

(Image credit: HBO)

"I was on the fence but I actually think that it is [AI]," one fan on Reddit wrote. "The seat separations are weird and inconsistent (where the lower cushions are separated) and the line between Pennywise’s ring and pinkie fingers is QUITE long. The popcorn to the far left is defying gravity and the lid to the drink cup is doing some möbius strip work. Her shoe buckle placements don’t make sense either. His socks match his pants and he lacks fingernails," they explain.

"Okay how much does it pay to be a graphic designer these days," a fan on X commented. Another added, "The biggest horror is these posters that were made with the worst AI they could use," while one fan wrote "A human did not paint this," honing in on the right of the little girl.

IT: Welcome to Derry | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

In the wake of recent controversies like the Fantastic Four AI poster scandal, it's understandable why fans are quick to throw around AI accusations. While it hasn't been confirmed whether the new Welcome to Derry posters are in fact AI, the conspiracy marks a difficult time for creatives, with false AI allegations on one side and the threat of creative job losses on the other.