The Fantastic Four controversy shows AI has ruined poster design

Now any design fail is seen as AI.

Fantastic Four poster
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Another day, another case of suspect AI art from a major brand. This time it's the turn of Marvel Entertainment, whose Fantastic Four: First Steps posters are being picked apart by fans, some of whom think they've spotted tell-tale signs of AI image generation.

Marvel denies it, and insists that an AI image generator wasn't used to make the artwork. It might well be telling the truth. Some of the "evidence" of AI being picked out could just as easily be the result of rushed compositing in Photoshop. But since there's no knowing any more, which means people are quick to suspect AI. It seems a shame that the controversy is overpowering the glory that is The Thing character design.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

