No, I will not shut up about my Loop Earplugs
Once you buy a pair, you'll get it.
At the start of 2025, I made a vow to say yes to every single gig I was invited to – while it was great for expanding my tastes, about four gigs in, I discovered it was dreadful for my hearing. I knew earplugs were the solution, but those foamy orange ones filled me with such a visceral sense of disgust I was almost ready to accept the slow decline of my precious hearing, until I discovered Loop Earplugs.
While hearing protection is important, so is my commitment to serving looks, and I was instantly obsessed with the subtle, slick design of Loops. At a beginning price of £19.95 on the Loop website, they might seem like a splurge, but (in my humble opinion) it's well worth sacrificing the pennies thanks to Loops' range of styles and functions to suit all vibes.
The Loop Quiet 2's offer 24 dB (SNR) of noise reduction, perfect for the commuter, snoozer, or someone who just needs to lock in and focus. Coming in a small but sleek range of colours and with fully adjustable size options, the Quiet 2s are a great option for those after a reliable, portable hearing protection option.
If you're happy to splurge a little more, the Loop Experience 2s have become an essential for me. While I always wear them at gigs, I'll also often pop them in when I'm getting a bit overstimulated on my commute, or dodging my way around a noisy city. Cutting out the fuzz of overwhelming background din, Experience 2 offers the best listening experience for those who want to feel, not just hear the music.
My Loop Experience 2s are my pride and joy thanks to their elite noise filtering. Offering 17dB noise reduction, these nifty little guys make for a crisper listening experience without the distortion and post-gig tinnitus. Practicalities aside, the silver pair that I own effortlessly blends with my jewellery, making for a sleek, low-key look, and the lightweight custom fit means I typically forget they're even there.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
