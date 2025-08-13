At the start of 2025, I made a vow to say yes to every single gig I was invited to – while it was great for expanding my tastes, about four gigs in, I discovered it was dreadful for my hearing. I knew earplugs were the solution, but those foamy orange ones filled me with such a visceral sense of disgust I was almost ready to accept the slow decline of my precious hearing, until I discovered Loop Earplugs.

While hearing protection is important, so is my commitment to serving looks, and I was instantly obsessed with the subtle, slick design of Loops. At a beginning price of £19.95 on the Loop website, they might seem like a splurge, but (in my humble opinion) it's well worth sacrificing the pennies thanks to Loops' range of styles and functions to suit all vibes.

Loop Earplugs Quiet 2: £19.95 at Loop Earplugs The Loop Quiet 2's offer 24 dB (SNR) of noise reduction, perfect for the commuter, snoozer, or someone who just needs to lock in and focus. Coming in a small but sleek range of colours and with fully adjustable size options, the Quiet 2s are a great option for those after a reliable, portable hearing protection option.

If you're happy to splurge a little more, the Loop Experience 2s have become an essential for me. While I always wear them at gigs, I'll also often pop them in when I'm getting a bit overstimulated on my commute, or dodging my way around a noisy city. Cutting out the fuzz of overwhelming background din, Experience 2 offers the best listening experience for those who want to feel, not just hear the music.