Your phone case is likely something you haven't given that much thought to, but did you know that an estimated 50 million kilos of phone cases are thrown away every year? And almost none are recycled.

Brighton company Gomi is set to change all that with its new 'forever' case, a case that will quite literally last a lifetime, and with pre-orders available now, it's ideal for protecting a new phone received for Christmas.

The case is fully repairable and if you get a new phone, you can upgrade it for just £20 (they'll melt it down and reform it for you). It is also made from "non-recyclable" waste plastic, which has been recycled. So if you've got one of the best iPhones for photography, you may want to check Gomi's offering.

(Image credit: Gomi)

“The phone case industry is estimated to be worth around £25bn globally – selling products that don’t last, to keep you buying more. It’s the definition of waste," says Tom Meades, co-founder of Gomi.

“We knew we’d only design a phone case if it was exciting enough to disrupt a broken system – so here’s one built to outlive your phone’s planned obsolescence, not just protect it.”

“So the Forever Case was born. Made from 100% recycled waste plastic films – the stuff most councils still don’t recycle. If it breaks, we repair it for free.

“If you upgrade your phone, you send the case back and we melt it into your new model. Same material. Same marbling. No waste.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No two cases are the same, as the plastic is melted and reformed by hand, with each case having a unique marbled look. The cases are drop proof and support MagSafe charging and accessories such as MagSafe wallets.

The forever case will be available at first for seven iPhone models, including the latest iPhones. More models are planned soon. For more on the iPhone 17, read all about scratch gate.

Pre-orders of Gomi's forever cases are now available for £55.