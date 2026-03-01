The most beautiful notebooks in the world
Take note: there are notebooks, and there are notebooks.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
In a world of endless screens, just two objects stand between you and digital burnout. That's right, I'm talking about the notebook and the pen. Now, from the team that brought you The most beautiful pens in the world (me) comes this, the latest blockbuster buying guide to aesthetically pleasing stationery. The most anticipated sequel of the year is finally here. Welcome to the most beautiful notebooks in the world.
You might think you know your notebooks. Most of the time you might be happy using a cheap A4 number, and if you're feeling a bit swanky, perhaps you'll purchase the odd Moleskine. But there's a whole world of luxury notebooks out there, from leather-backed Liberty beauties to Japanese notebooks designed specifically for novelists. In short, a beautiful notebook can be an everyday object that's actually a design masterpiece.
Below are some of the best and most beautiful notebooks below, all of which I've tested myself. Oh, and if you're still after a stunning writing implement, my all-time favourite fountain pen is still 20% off at Amazon.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.