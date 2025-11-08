The 3 most beautiful pens in the world

News
By published

The most stylish writing implements money can buy – and some affordable dupes.

pen
(Image credit: Yard O Led)

There are pens, and there are pens. The humble biro is arguably one of the few everyday objects that are actually design masterpieces, but it's hardly going to inspire lust among design fans. But from Montblanc to Pelikan, there are luxury stationary brands out there creating beautiful writing implements designed to do just that.

Just like the most beautiful coffee makers in the world, there's just something about a stunningly designed pen that's like catnip to a designer. Maybe it's something to do with the fact that handwriting feels like the ultimate act of AI rebellion right now?

Pelikan Souverän Art Collection M600

Pelikan Souver&amp;auml;n Art Collection M600: Glauco Cambon FP

(Image credit: Pelikan)

Pelikan’s Souverän Art Collection M600: Glauco Cambon Fountain Pen continues a legacy that began in 1838, when the German brand arrived and set new standards for craftsmanship and design. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, Pelikan has long been celebrated for transforming everyday writing instruments into works of art.

The Glauco Cambon edition pays homage to early twentieth century Italian Art Deco style, blending rich artistic heritage with modern precision. Each pen reflects the company’s enduring commitment to beauty and functionality, capturing the timeless elegance that has made Pelikan a name synonymous with both artistry and exceptional writing experience.

Yard O Led Viceroy Grand Victorian Sterling Silver Fountain Pen

Pen

(Image credit: Yard O Led)

Few writing instruments embody heritage quite like the Yard O Led Viceroy Grand Victorian. Handcrafted in Birmingham using traditional silversmithing techniques, it reflects a lineage that dates back to Sampson Mordan’s early nineteenth-century innovations in mechanical pencils. The company’s meticulous approach to design and engraving has endured through industrial change and digital revolutions alike.

The Viceroy Grand Victorian, with its hand-chased sterling silver barrel, feels more like an heirloom than a pen. It speaks to an era when craftsmanship defined quality, and when writing by hand was not simply a task, but an act of artistry and intention.

Montblanc Meisterstück The Origin Collection Fountain Pen

Pen

(Image credit: Montblanc)

Possibly the most iconic pen of all time, the Montblanc Meisterstück celebrated 100 years in 2024. Montblanc sought to create a writing instrument that would symbolise craftsmanship and reliability, and the Meisterstück quickly became a benchmark for quality. Over the decades, its design has remained largely unchanged, a testament to the enduring appeal of its classic form. Famous figures from Barack Obama to Sean Connery have been known to use a Meisterstück.

To honour 100 years, Montblanc delved deep into its archives and created the Meisterstück Origin collection, paying homage to the brand’s rich history and heritage. This stunning gold edition is crafted in skeletonised solid Au750 gold with hand engravings inspired by an archive pattern, and a translucent underlay made from green lacquer.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.