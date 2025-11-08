The 3 most beautiful pens in the world
The most stylish writing implements money can buy – and some affordable dupes.
There are pens, and there are pens. The humble biro is arguably one of the few everyday objects that are actually design masterpieces, but it's hardly going to inspire lust among design fans. But from Montblanc to Pelikan, there are luxury stationary brands out there creating beautiful writing implements designed to do just that.
Just like the most beautiful coffee makers in the world, there's just something about a stunningly designed pen that's like catnip to a designer. Maybe it's something to do with the fact that handwriting feels like the ultimate act of AI rebellion right now?
Here are three of the most beautiful pen designs around. And because luxury pens command a luxury price tag (just wait till you see the price of the Montblanc number), we've also included some handy dupes to help you get the same writerly look for less.
Pelikan Souverän Art Collection M600
Pelikan’s Souverän Art Collection M600: Glauco Cambon Fountain Pen continues a legacy that began in 1838, when the German brand arrived and set new standards for craftsmanship and design. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, Pelikan has long been celebrated for transforming everyday writing instruments into works of art.
The Glauco Cambon edition pays homage to early twentieth century Italian Art Deco style, blending rich artistic heritage with modern precision. Each pen reflects the company’s enduring commitment to beauty and functionality, capturing the timeless elegance that has made Pelikan a name synonymous with both artistry and exceptional writing experience.
The Pelikan Souverän Art Collection M600 features a piston-mechanism filling system, a 14-carat gold bi-colour nib, and a barrel crafted by guilloching a brass tube with the “Aurora” light-reflecting process. Also included are a polished pelican-beak clip and 24-carat gold-plated rings and fittings.
The Jinhao 100 Classic features a marbled acrylic-resin body with gold-trim accents, a steel nib, and comes with a converter as well as compatibility with standard international cartridges. It measures around 138 mm capped and weighs roughly 27g, making it a comfortable everyday writer.
Yard O Led Viceroy Grand Victorian Sterling Silver Fountain Pen
Few writing instruments embody heritage quite like the Yard O Led Viceroy Grand Victorian. Handcrafted in Birmingham using traditional silversmithing techniques, it reflects a lineage that dates back to Sampson Mordan’s early nineteenth-century innovations in mechanical pencils. The company’s meticulous approach to design and engraving has endured through industrial change and digital revolutions alike.
The Viceroy Grand Victorian, with its hand-chased sterling silver barrel, feels more like an heirloom than a pen. It speaks to an era when craftsmanship defined quality, and when writing by hand was not simply a task, but an act of artistry and intention.
Made in England from hall-marked sterling silver, this pen features a barrel with classic engraving with a hand-tapped pattern that naturally varies according to each silversmith. Comes fitted with an 18ct gold nib and is supplied with an ink converter for bottled inks.
Montblanc Meisterstück The Origin Collection Fountain Pen
Possibly the most iconic pen of all time, the Montblanc Meisterstück celebrated 100 years in 2024. Montblanc sought to create a writing instrument that would symbolise craftsmanship and reliability, and the Meisterstück quickly became a benchmark for quality. Over the decades, its design has remained largely unchanged, a testament to the enduring appeal of its classic form. Famous figures from Barack Obama to Sean Connery have been known to use a Meisterstück.
To honour 100 years, Montblanc delved deep into its archives and created the Meisterstück Origin collection, paying homage to the brand’s rich history and heritage. This stunning gold edition is crafted in skeletonised solid Au750 gold with hand engravings inspired by an archive pattern, and a translucent underlay made from green lacquer.
This stunning anniversary model features skeletonised solid Au750 Signature Gold with special pattern, and translucent underlay made from green lacquer. It includes a special hand-engraving displaying the number “100”, along with the years “1924” and “2024”.
But don't worry, you can get a genuine Meisterstück for plenty less than £50k. Crafted in deep black resin, this LeGrand model features gold‑coated clip and trim rings, the famous white star emblem inlaid in the cap top, measures approx. 145.3mm and weighs about 35.4g
