Check out these brilliant early Black Friday pen deals write now

The humble pen has been seeing something of a resurgence lately, with handwriting becoming known as the ultimate act of AI rebellion in 2025. And with so many stunning designs out there, you don't have to reach for a biro when you want to write something down.

Right now we're already seeing some great early Black Friday deals on various pens, including 50% off the beautiful Parker Jotter Stainless Steel at Amazon. There are also deals to be found on multipacks and fountain pens across the board on Amazon.

We'll keep this page updated with all the best pen deals as we see them. And for more deals, take a look at our main Black Friday deals hub. And for more aesthetic inspiration, be sure to check out the most beautiful pens ever.

Top deals