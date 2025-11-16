Jump To:

Check out these brilliant early Black Friday pen deals write now

News
Because handwriting is back in fashion.

Pens
The humble pen has been seeing something of a resurgence lately, with handwriting becoming known as the ultimate act of AI rebellion in 2025. And with so many stunning designs out there, you don't have to reach for a biro when you want to write something down.

Right now we're already seeing some great early Black Friday deals on various pens, including 50% off the beautiful Parker Jotter Stainless Steel at Amazon. There are also deals to be found on multipacks and fountain pens across the board on Amazon.

Top deals

Parker Jotter Stainless Steel CT Ballpoint Pen
Save 50%
Parker Jotter Stainless Steel CT Ballpoint Pen: was $19.99 now $9.95 at Amazon

The Parker Jotter Stainless‑Steel Ballpoint Pen features a solid stainless-steel barrel, high-shine trims, and Parker’s signature arrow clip. It uses a retractable “click” mechanism and comes fitted with a QuinkFlow ballpoint refill (0.7 mm medium or 0.5 mm fine)

Ddaowanx Gel Pens (6-pack)
Save 26%
Ddaowanx Gel Pens (6-pack): was $9.99 now $7.39 at Amazon

The Ddaowanx Gel Pens (6-pack) feature a 0.5 mm fine point, quick-dry black gel ink, and a retractable design with clip. The barrel combines alloy steel and plastic, includes a soft-grip section, and is sized at approx. 2.36″ × 0.55″ × 5.9″.

BEILUNER Luxury Rollerball Pen
Save 31%
BEILUNER Luxury Rollerball Pen: was $28.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The BEILUNER luxury ballpoint features a black lacquered barrel with 24 K gold-trim accents, a fine-point rollerball/ballpoint refill (Schneider German ink), and a refillable design.

Asvine Matte Black Forest Fountain Pen
Save 25%
Asvine Matte Black Forest Fountain Pen: was $19.99 now $14.99 at Wayfair UK

The Hongdian forest fountain pen is equipped with a unique, streamlined stainless steel extra fine nib, and a converter for bottled ink. The weight of pen is carefully calculated to be suitable for long writing sessions.

