Check out these brilliant early Black Friday pen deals write now
Because handwriting is back in fashion.
The humble pen has been seeing something of a resurgence lately, with handwriting becoming known as the ultimate act of AI rebellion in 2025. And with so many stunning designs out there, you don't have to reach for a biro when you want to write something down.
Right now we're already seeing some great early Black Friday deals on various pens, including 50% off the beautiful Parker Jotter Stainless Steel at Amazon. There are also deals to be found on multipacks and fountain pens across the board on Amazon.
We'll keep this page updated with all the best pen deals as we see them. And for more deals, take a look at our main Black Friday deals hub. And for more aesthetic inspiration, be sure to check out the most beautiful pens ever.
The Parker Jotter Stainless‑Steel Ballpoint Pen features a solid stainless-steel barrel, high-shine trims, and Parker’s signature arrow clip. It uses a retractable “click” mechanism and comes fitted with a QuinkFlow ballpoint refill (0.7 mm medium or 0.5 mm fine)
The Ddaowanx Gel Pens (6-pack) feature a 0.5 mm fine point, quick-dry black gel ink, and a retractable design with clip. The barrel combines alloy steel and plastic, includes a soft-grip section, and is sized at approx. 2.36″ × 0.55″ × 5.9″.
The BEILUNER luxury ballpoint features a black lacquered barrel with 24 K gold-trim accents, a fine-point rollerball/ballpoint refill (Schneider German ink), and a refillable design.
The Hongdian forest fountain pen is equipped with a unique, streamlined stainless steel extra fine nib, and a converter for bottled ink. The weight of pen is carefully calculated to be suitable for long writing sessions.
