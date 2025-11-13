The rulebook has been scrapped – Black Friday Cricut deals have started with an astonishing price drop

Black Friday is here early for Cricut fans, and the deals are even better than we expected. So now's the perfect time to invest in Cricut equipment.
The best Cricut machines are known for their precision cutting and ease of use, making them perfect for everything from scrapbooking to home décor projects. We're experts in Cricut, having reviewed all their machines and used them in our own projects. So we've scoured through all the early Black Friday offers and picked out the very best deals for you below.
Even though Black Friday hasn't started yet, we're already seeing discounts across the entire Cricut range, from the versatile Cricut Maker 4 to the Cricut Autopress, which has just dropped by an eye-watering $700. Heat presses, mug presses and accessories are seeing price cuts too. Meanwhile, if you want to shop around rival brands, see our guide to the best Cricut alternatives.
Quick links: USA
- Best Buy: Save $50 on Cricut EasyPress 3
- Blick Art Materials: 27% off Cricut EasyPress Mini
- Cricut: Save $700 on Cricut Autopress
- HSN: Save $20 on Cricut Maker 4
- Macy's: Special bundle for $169.99
- Target: Save $20 on Cricut Mug Press
Quick links: UK
- Argos: Special offer bundle for Cricut Explore 4
- AO.com: Save £70 on Cricut Maker 4
- Amazon: 27% off EasyPress 3
- Cricut: 20% off Cricut EasyPress Mini
- John Lewis: 50% off Joy Foil Insert Transfer Cards
- Very: Save 47% on Joy Xtra Gift Bundle Lavender
Top deals: USA
This is a big, powerful device that delivers consistent and commercial-quality results. And it's just had the most astonishing drop in price: a huge $700.
The Cricut EasyPress Mini is ideal for transferring designs to small items as well as sewing: just hook up the app and go. And you can't say no to a 27% drop in price.
The most user-friendly heat press from Cricut, the EasyPress 3 takes the stress out of creating fabric designs. And with a whopping $50 off, you can't go wrong.
The Cricut Maker 4 is fast and quiet, making it the best Cricut machine overall in our view. It's not the cheapest, though, so save $20 with this pre-Black Friday deal at HSN.
The Cricut Mug Press enables you to print your designs onto blank mugs, and couldn’t be easier to use. Target has a $20 discount at the moment, so don't wait around.
Top deals: UK
Our reviewer found the Cricut Maker 4 cut incredibly fast and with shocking precision. It's one of the most expensive Cricut machines, making a £70 discount very tempting.
The EasyPress 3's automated heat ensure that it transfers designs to a variety of materials with little fuss. With a huge £40 discount right now, it's a great time to buy one.
The Joy Xtra now comes in a lovely lavender colour and Very is offering £80 off (that's 32%) when you buy a gift bundle that includes a bunch of cards and accessories.
FAQ
Which Cricut machine is best for beginners?
For total newbies, the Cricut Joy or Joy Xtra are excellent starting points. They're compact, affordable, and perfect for smaller projects like cards and labels. However, if you're serious about crafting and want room to grow, we'd recommend investing in the Cricut Maker 4 or Explore 4 instead. While these devices are more expensive, they offer significantly more versatility and can handle a much wider range of materials and project sizes. The Maker 4 is particularly impressive with its powerful cutting force and ability to work with thicker materials like leather and wood. Both machines use Cricut's Smart technology, which makes them surprisingly easy to use even for first-timers.
Do I need a subscription to use a Cricut machine?
No, you don't need a subscription to use a Cricut machine. You can use Cricut Design Space for free and upload your own images or purchase individual designs from the Cricut library. There is also a subscription service called Cricut Access that gives you unlimited access to thousands of fonts, images, and ready-to-make projects, plus discounts on materials and priority customer support. For beginners, the free version is perfectly adequate, but you end up buying lots of designs individually, the subscription might save you money over time.
What's the difference between Cricut EasyPress and Autopress?
The main differences come down to size, automation, and price. The EasyPress models (Mini, 2, and 3) are handheld heat presses that you manually apply to your material – think of them like an advanced iron designed specifically for heat transfer vinyl and infusible ink. They're portable, affordable, and great for hobbyists. The Autopress, on the other hand, is a fully automatic heat press with a clamshell design that applies consistent, even pressure without any manual effort. It's much larger, more expensive, and delivers commercial-quality results. The Autopress is ideal if you're running a small business or doing high-volume projects, while the EasyPress range is perfect for casual crafters and home use.
Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine.
