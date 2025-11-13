The rulebook has been scrapped – Black Friday Cricut deals have started with an astonishing price drop

Black Friday is here early for Cricut fans, and the deals are even better than we expected. So now's the perfect time to invest in Cricut equipment.

The best Cricut machines are known for their precision cutting and ease of use, making them perfect for everything from scrapbooking to home décor projects. We're experts in Cricut, having reviewed all their machines and used them in our own projects. So we've scoured through all the early Black Friday offers and picked out the very best deals for you below.

Even though Black Friday hasn't started yet, we're already seeing discounts across the entire Cricut range, from the versatile Cricut Maker 4 to the Cricut Autopress, which has just dropped by an eye-watering $700 . Heat presses, mug presses and accessories are seeing price cuts too. Meanwhile, if you want to shop around rival brands, see our guide to the best Cricut alternatives .

Top deals: USA

Save $50 Cricut Cricut EasyPress Mini: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Blick Art Materials Read more Read less ▼ The Cricut EasyPress Mini is ideal for transferring designs to small items as well as sewing: just hook up the app and go. And you can't say no to a 27% drop in price.

Save $20 Cricut Cricut Maker 4: was $399.99 now $379.99 at HSN Read more Read less ▼ The Cricut Maker 4 is fast and quiet, making it the best Cricut machine overall in our view. It's not the cheapest, though, so save $20 with this pre-Black Friday deal at HSN.

Save 13% Cricut Cricut Mug Press: was $149 now $129 at Target Read more Read less ▼ The Cricut Mug Press enables you to print your designs onto blank mugs, and couldn’t be easier to use. Target has a $20 discount at the moment, so don't wait around.

Top deals: UK

Save £70 Cricut Maker 4: was £449 now £379 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ Our reviewer found the Cricut Maker 4 cut incredibly fast and with shocking precision. It's one of the most expensive Cricut machines, making a £70 discount very tempting.

Save £40 Cricut EasyPress 3: was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The EasyPress 3's automated heat ensure that it transfers designs to a variety of materials with little fuss. With a huge £40 discount right now, it's a great time to buy one.

Save £80 Cricut Joy Xtra Gift Bundle Lavender: was £249.99 now £169.99 at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ The Joy Xtra now comes in a lovely lavender colour and Very is offering £80 off (that's 32%) when you buy a gift bundle that includes a bunch of cards and accessories.

FAQ

Which Cricut machine is best for beginners? For total newbies, the Cricut Joy or Joy Xtra are excellent starting points. They're compact, affordable, and perfect for smaller projects like cards and labels. However, if you're serious about crafting and want room to grow, we'd recommend investing in the Cricut Maker 4 or Explore 4 instead. While these devices are more expensive, they offer significantly more versatility and can handle a much wider range of materials and project sizes. The Maker 4 is particularly impressive with its powerful cutting force and ability to work with thicker materials like leather and wood. Both machines use Cricut's Smart technology, which makes them surprisingly easy to use even for first-timers.

Do I need a subscription to use a Cricut machine? No, you don't need a subscription to use a Cricut machine. You can use Cricut Design Space for free and upload your own images or purchase individual designs from the Cricut library. There is also a subscription service called Cricut Access that gives you unlimited access to thousands of fonts, images, and ready-to-make projects, plus discounts on materials and priority customer support. For beginners, the free version is perfectly adequate, but you end up buying lots of designs individually, the subscription might save you money over time.