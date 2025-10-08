Run – this might be the best Cricut deal I've ever seen
The Maker 3 Mega Bundle is 66% off for Prime Day at only £249.
Finally, a Prime Day deal worth shouting about! If you don't already own one of the best Cricut machines, namely the Maker series (these models are the top dog), then you should definitely consider this Cricut Maker 3 Mega bundle offer, which is currently 66% off and in the top 100 Prime Day deals today.
Let me break this down for you. Originally priced at £739.99, the bundle is now only £249.99 (a whopping £490 saving) – and with this deal, you'll get not only a Cricut Maker 3 (worth £399 on its own), but also:
- A sample of Smart Materials (for matless cutting) which includes a mix of removable and permanent vinyl, heat transfer iron-on vinyl, & cardstock
- 8 cutting mats! (two of each LightGrip, StandardGrip, and StrongGrip)
- A roll of Cricut transfer tape
- Premium Fine-Point Blade + Housing
- Weeding Tools & Scraper Set
- Scoring Stylus
I don't think I need to explain how INCREDIBLE this deal is, and if I didn't already own the latest Cricut Maker 4 machine, I'd be snatching this deal without hesitation. If this deal isn't for you, take a look at our guide to the best Cricut alternatives, but if you ask me, this deal is an absolute win for the crafters out there.
Released in 2021, the Cricut Maker 3 replaces the original Cricut Maker (no, there's no Cricut Maker 2), and has just been bested by the Maker 4 series which is 2X faster. With that said, the Maker 3 is still an excellent machine and has been Cricut's best-seller for a very long time.
It can work with smart materials without the need for a mat, meaning you can make cuts of up to 12 ft (3.6m), and it usually retails for $429 / £399, so even if you don't need all the extras, this deal still cuts £150 off the machine alone.
Take a look at our Cricut Maker 3 review for all the details.
