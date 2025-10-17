If you're into 3D scanning, then you might already be familiar with Creality's most recent product, the Sermoon S1. This 3D scanner is so new to the market that we haven't even had the chance to review it yet or conclude if it could be one of the best 3D scanners out there for creatives (though I'm confident it's great).

That's why I'm quite surprised to find this deal on the Creality Sermoon S1 with 20% off over at Amazon, cutting a generous $540 off the usual $2,699 price tag. It's not unusual to see 3D scanner deals pop up from time to time, but they're not common, either. With it being so close to Black Friday, perhaps Creality is gearing up for something big.

The company is also a major manufacturer of some of the best 3D printers, as well as the best laser cutters and engravers (I recently tested the budget-friendly Creality Falcon A1 and was amazed by its performance), so be sure to keep an eye out for any craft machine deals in the run up to Christmas, or stick with us here on CB as I'll definitley be covering the best offers we find.