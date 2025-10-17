Creality's newest 3D scanner is already $540 off
Get a 20% saving on the Sermoon S1 scanner with this Amazon deal.
If you're into 3D scanning, then you might already be familiar with Creality's most recent product, the Sermoon S1. This 3D scanner is so new to the market that we haven't even had the chance to review it yet or conclude if it could be one of the best 3D scanners out there for creatives (though I'm confident it's great).
That's why I'm quite surprised to find this deal on the Creality Sermoon S1 with 20% off over at Amazon, cutting a generous $540 off the usual $2,699 price tag. It's not unusual to see 3D scanner deals pop up from time to time, but they're not common, either. With it being so close to Black Friday, perhaps Creality is gearing up for something big.
The company is also a major manufacturer of some of the best 3D printers, as well as the best laser cutters and engravers (I recently tested the budget-friendly Creality Falcon A1 and was amazed by its performance), so be sure to keep an eye out for any craft machine deals in the run up to Christmas, or stick with us here on CB as I'll definitley be covering the best offers we find.
This metrology-grade 3D Scanner is one of the latest handheld scanners to hit the market, and benefits from a combination of blue lasers + NIR for superior detail capture in any condition. This means it's highly efficient for 3D printing or reverse engineering, producing high-quality and precise models with minimal effort.
Other highlights include AI-powered software for CAD use, and it has a very User-Friendly design too suitable for both outdoor & indoor scanning.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
