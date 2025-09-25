If you're in the market for a new laser engraver, then I've found a mega deal on one of the most impressive (and affordable) models. The AlgoLaser Pixi has been reduced to just $279 in the US, down from its usual $471 price tag. This is for the kit that includes safety goggles and a rotary roller – and is essential if you plan on engraving tumblers or any kind of circular drinkware.

In the UK, the Pixi is also 41% off over at AlgoLaser's website, down to just £207 for the kit. This is for the slightly weaker 3W laser model, but you can also get a 5W and 10W edition for a little more. Considering that most laser engravers are in the $1K-4K price bracket, anything under $500 is an absolute steal if you ask me.

We recently reviewed the AlgoLaser Pixi back in May, and found that it performed excellently. One of its party tricks is the touchscreen and included stylus, which allows you to not only control the laser but draw designs directly onto it to be engraved (what a way to sign your work!). Even some of the best laser cutters and engravers on the market don't have this impressive feature.

If you need a bigger work area than the Pixi can offer, I also highly recommend the Creality Falcon A1 (which I recently reviewed and fell in love with) if you're on a tighter budget. It's priced at just $549 too, which is excellent for the size and power you get. I've got all the details on the Pixi Laser for you below.

(Image credit: Rob Redman)

Save 41% ($192) AlgoLaser Pixi (3W) rotary kit : was $471 now $279 at AlgoLaser This laser engraver might be teeny, but that's why it's so perfect. It doesn't need a computer to operate, so there's nothing stopping you from taking this thing to craft shows and events to really impress. The 5W version is a little bit extra at $339 (down from $551), or for more powerful performance, there's a 10W option that's currently $389 (down from $611).

