The super smart Algo Pixi is an amazing tool for crafters.

Algolaser Pixi
(Image credit: Rob Redman)

If you're in the market for a new laser engraver, then I've found a mega deal on one of the most impressive (and affordable) models. The AlgoLaser Pixi has been reduced to just $279 in the US, down from its usual $471 price tag. This is for the kit that includes safety goggles and a rotary roller – and is essential if you plan on engraving tumblers or any kind of circular drinkware.

In the UK, the Pixi is also 41% off over at AlgoLaser's website, down to just £207 for the kit. This is for the slightly weaker 3W laser model, but you can also get a 5W and 10W edition for a little more. Considering that most laser engravers are in the $1K-4K price bracket, anything under $500 is an absolute steal if you ask me.

Algolaser Pixi

(Image credit: Rob Redman)
AlgoLaser Pixi (3W) rotary kit
Save 41% ($192)
AlgoLaser Pixi (3W) rotary kit : was $471 now $279 at AlgoLaser

This laser engraver might be teeny, but that's why it's so perfect. It doesn't need a computer to operate, so there's nothing stopping you from taking this thing to craft shows and events to really impress.

The 5W version is a little bit extra at $339 (down from $551), or for more powerful performance, there's a 10W option that's currently $389 (down from $611).

View Deal

