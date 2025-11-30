In amongst all the Black Friday haze, Anycubic has announced a very exciting new resin 3D printer with an AMAZING presale offer that I think more people should be aware of. In short - the upcoming Photon P1 printer will cost $799 at launch, but if you place a $10 deposit right now you'll be rewarded with $350 off the price of the printer - bringing it to just $449 when the time comes.

What's so great about the Anycubic Photon P1? Well for starters, its a dual-colour and dual-material desktop resin 3D printer (quite a rarity) that will offer industrial-grade performance and precision for stronger, denser, and more durable prints.

I'll admit, I'm not the biggest fan when it comes to resin 3D printing. It's just so much more complicated and messier than printing with plastic spools - but the difference in quality is astounding. Some of the best 3D printers I've used have been FDM models, and I personally love multicolour printing too much to go back to single colours. Or so I thought.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

After reviewing my first-ever resin printer from Elegoo earlier this year, I told myself I wouldn't get another. But then came Anycubic's announcement of the Photon P1 and, well...I may have taken the plunge with this $10 VIP offer. It's just too good to pass up. Even if I change my mind and decide not to get one, I've only lost $10 but potentially saved $350. It's a no-brainer if you ask me.

It's also worth mentioning that the dual vat setup with the Photon P1 is entirely optional, so you can still print using a larger build volume if you choose. I think the dual vat option is a major unique selling point for this machine, and a lot of makers will definitely be drawn in by it.