Anycubic's new dual-colour resin printer looks incredible

And you can bag it for $350 off for just a $1 deposit right now.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

In amongst all the Black Friday haze, Anycubic has announced a very exciting new resin 3D printer with an AMAZING presale offer that I think more people should be aware of. In short - the upcoming Photon P1 printer will cost $799 at launch, but if you place a $10 deposit right now you'll be rewarded with $350 off the price of the printer - bringing it to just $449 when the time comes.

What's so great about the Anycubic Photon P1? Well for starters, its a dual-colour and dual-material desktop resin 3D printer (quite a rarity) that will offer industrial-grade performance and precision for stronger, denser, and more durable prints.

(Image credit: Anycubic)

After reviewing my first-ever resin printer from Elegoo earlier this year, I told myself I wouldn't get another. But then came Anycubic's announcement of the Photon P1 and, well...I may have taken the plunge with this $10 VIP offer. It's just too good to pass up. Even if I change my mind and decide not to get one, I've only lost $10 but potentially saved $350. It's a no-brainer if you ask me.

It's also worth mentioning that the dual vat setup with the Photon P1 is entirely optional, so you can still print using a larger build volume if you choose. I think the dual vat option is a major unique selling point for this machine, and a lot of makers will definitely be drawn in by it.

(Image credit: Anycubic)