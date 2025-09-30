It's just one week until Amazon's October Prime Day event, and if you haven't already, you might want to bookmark our 3D printer deals hub, where I'll be tracking the very best deals and price cuts that I find in both the US and UK.

We're already seeing some sweet deals on some of the best 3D printers on the market, including the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, which has been reduced to only £949 over at Bambu Lab's website with an AMS 2 pro included. But before you get excited, there's one golden rule to abide by when it comes to shopping for a new 3D printer – and that's always try the manufacturer first.

I can't tell you how many times I find a great deal on Amazon, only to realise it has been beaten by the brand's own website. If you can do without next-day delivery, then it's usually always worth buying directly from a retailer and NOT through Amazon for an extra discount, freebies, and better warranties and product support down the line.

For more 3D printer deals, check out our clever deals widget below that updates 24/7 with the best current prices in your region.