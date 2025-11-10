PSA: Big Black Friday 3D printing deals are already live
No need to wait around, mega deals from Bambu Lab, Elegoo, Creality, and Anycubic are live right now through to December.
The biggest 3D printing discounts of the year are here, and I'm excited to bring you all the Black Friday deals I find on some of the best 3D printers that money can buy. Not forgetting any price cuts on filament, resin, supplies and accessories, of course.
The top deal I've spotted right now is on the Bambu Lab P1S Combo (with AMS 2 Pro), which is currently $529 off over at Bambu Lab, down to just $619 at the time of writing. I'm also keeping my eye out for a bargain on one of the best filament dryers this year, as you can never have too many as we approach the colder months in the UK.
I'll be updating this page with every offer I find as we get closer to the big day, so bookmark this page for the best Black Friday 3D printing deals.
Top deals US
Bambu Lab's P1S Combo model is a premium choice for 3D printing professionals and hobbyists, with an enclosed design for high-temp printing and an AMS unit for multicoloured models.<p>The company has just launched an <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/3d/3d-printing/bambu-lab-unveils-new-p2s-3d-printer">upgraded P2S model, which is likely why we're seeing such excellent prices on the P1S (though I'm definitely not complaining). <p><strong>Alt deal: You can also get a P1S on its own (no AMS) for <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=46345&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fus.store.bambulab.com%2Fproducts%2Fp1s%3Fid%3D583855874739507213" target="_blank">just $399, down from ($699) via Bambu Lab.
Bambu Lab has a very generous price cut on its most popular ex-flagship model, the X1C, for only $799. This printer is capable of multicolour and multimaterial printing when combined with an AMS (automated material system) unit - sold separately.<p>I recently <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/3d/i-finally-got-a-bambu-lab-x1-carbon-3d-printer-and-im-never-going-back">reviewed this 3D printer, and it's without a doubt the best one I've ever used. <p><strong>BF offer - use code 3DPX1C for $100 off.
Want big prints? The K2 Plus combo has an impressive build volume of 350x350x350mm, and an intelligent CFS unit for multicolour and multimaterial projects.<p>You also get a few freebies thrown in when you buy from Creality's website, including 12 months of VIP access to Creality Cloud software (perks such as 300+ exclusive free models, cloud storage, and faster download speed).
This multi-colour printer from FLASHFORGE is an excellent compact (and affordable) option for those wanting a high-speed core XY 3D printer.<p>It offers impressive print speeds of 600mm/s, as well as easy 1-Click Auto Levelling, which is a desirable feature for beginners to 3D printing. It also offers multicolour printing with a compartment on the side to house 4 spools.
Top deals UK
This is one of the most beginner-friendly 3D printers that you can get right now, and it was an excellent price to begin with for the premium performance that it offers.<p>With this deal, Elegoo is practically giving this printer away, and rumour has it that multicolour compatibility will be coming to this model soon, making it an absolute steal for under £250. <p>We <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/3d/3d-printing/i-tried-the-elegoo-centauri-carbon-3d-printer-and-it-could-be-the-only-one-ill-ever-need">tested the Centauri Carbon back in March, and found that despite being built like a tank, it strikes a great balance between speed, quality and versatility.
This 3D printer has one of the largest print volumes on the market (420x420x500mm) for creating your next big mega-scale multicolour project with ease. The last best price we saw on this Kobra was £649 a few months back, so this deal above is the lowest price to date.<p>To learn more about this model, see our write-up of Anycubic's <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/3d/3d-printing/anycubic-kobra-3-max-prices">mammoth-sized Kobra 3 Max printer.
FAQS
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday this year falls on November 28th and will run through until Cyber Monday on December 1st. We know there's still time yet before the biggest and most anticipated sale event of the year, but we've seen early Black Friday 3D printer deals cropping up as soon as November 1st in previous years.
This is actually a good thing, and helps spread out the deal fatigue that plenty of tech enthusiasts face during Black Friday. Personally, I'm so glad that sales are starting early this year, and with retailers now offering price guarantees, there's less pressure on waiting until the big day for the ultimate discount or experiencing any FOMO from shopping early.
I'm going to be tracking the best Black Friday 3D printer deals on this page as they come and go across both the US and UK, whilst linking you directly to any savings I find, so you know it's the real deal.
How do I know if a 3D printer deal is good?
It can be tricky to know if a 3D printer deal is genuinely good during Black Friday, but there are some ways to ensure you bag a real bargain. The number 1 rule when shopping for a 3D printer is to try the manufacturer first, and check any Amazon deals that you might find against the manufacturer's own website. In most cases, you'll get the same price or less, and with extra perks including extended warranties, better customer support, and free shipping thrown in too.
Although retailers like Amazon and Best Buy do sometimes have cheaper prices, and these will usually be flash, limited-time deals. I know this can make comparing all the retailers quite a task, but that's exactly why we're here on CB to support you with buying advice, trusted recommendations and price history where possible so you can make an informed choice. See our explainer on how much a 3D printer costs to get a rough idea of how much you can expect to spend or whether a resin or FDM printer is the right choice for your projects.
I've been covering 3D printer deals for close to 4 years now, and I know exactly what you should be looking for (and what you should definitely avoid). My advice is to consider what kind of 3D printer you really want/need (and what you want to make). That way, you can track and keep tabs on the prices of specific 3D printer models that interest you, while sticking true to your budget.
Which 3D printer should I buy as a beginner?
There are now more options than ever when choosing a 3D printer, as the popularity and appeal of these machines have expanded beyond professional uses.
For beginners, I highly recommend bedslinger models like the Anycubic Kobra 2 & 3 series, Bambu Lab A1, or Creality Ender 3 range. Partly because they're so affordable (between £100-£200) and they will help you to grasp the fundamentals of 3D printing such as parts, materials and maintenance.
If you're comfortable being thrown in the deep end and have a more flexible budget, you can opt for a slightly bigger Core XY machine like the Elegoo Centauri Carbon or Bambu Lab X1 Carbon for more premium results. If you're totally new to 3D printing and want to start small, it might even be a good idea to try one of the best 3D pens first, to get used to handheld crafting and using different filaments, before investing large amounts of money, time (and desk space), into a larger and more powerful 3D printing unit.
