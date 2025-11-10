PSA: Big Black Friday 3D printing deals are already live

It can be tricky to know if a 3D printer deal is genuinely good during Black Friday, but there are some ways to ensure you bag a real bargain. The number 1 rule when shopping for a 3D printer is to try the manufacturer first, and check any Amazon deals that you might find against the manufacturer's own website. In most cases, you'll get the same price or less, and with extra perks including extended warranties, better customer support, and free shipping thrown in too.

Although retailers like Amazon and Best Buy do sometimes have cheaper prices, and these will usually be flash, limited-time deals. I know this can make comparing all the retailers quite a task, but that's exactly why we're here on CB to support you with buying advice, trusted recommendations and price history where possible so you can make an informed choice. See our explainer on how much a 3D printer costs to get a rough idea of how much you can expect to spend or whether a resin or FDM printer is the right choice for your projects.

I've been covering 3D printer deals for close to 4 years now, and I know exactly what you should be looking for (and what you should definitely avoid). My advice is to consider what kind of 3D printer you really want/need (and what you want to make). That way, you can track and keep tabs on the prices of specific 3D printer models that interest you, while sticking true to your budget.