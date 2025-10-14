I thought we'd pretty much wrapped up all big 3D printer announcements this year, but today – Bambu Lab has dropped details on its new P2S printer, which continues and redefines the P1-Series legacy. The P2S has been completely reengineered from the ground up, but what does this new machine offer exactly? And who is it for?

The first thing I love already about the latest P2S model is the exceptional value it offers, at only $549 / £479 for the printer alone, or $799 / £699 for the P2S Combo with an AMS 2 Pro included. This proves to me that innovation can be affordable for all, and I think it's great that the company hasn't gotten greedy with this upgrade.

Bambu Lab's original P1S and P1P series were a big hit back in 2023, and remain two of the best 3D printers you can get today. These machines quickly became the backbone of the industry thanks to their reliability, and according to internal estimates by Bambu Lab, they are used in over 70% of print farms worldwide.

The P2S is here! Our most popular printer just got smarter. 🚀 - YouTube Watch On

While there's nothing wrong with the P1S model and this will continue to be sold as part of the roster, Bambu Lab has come a long way since its P series, and the most notable upgrades with the P2S appear to bring H-series design features and functionality to this more compact model. For example, some of the enhancements and upgrades to the Bambu Lab P2S include:

Fully upgraded 5-inch touchscreen (richer graphics and clearer guidance).

Second-generation UI Processor

PMSM servo DynaSense extruder (70% more extrusion force)

Active airflow system + Auto flow dynamics calibration

Adaptive airflow cooling and heat preserving

AI Error Detection to diagnose issues like spaghetti and nozzle blobs

1080P high framerate camera with enhanced Live View and LED lighting

Quick-Swap Hotend (nozzles compatible with H2D)

AMS 2 Pro includes a new built-in 2-in-1 buffer (combo version)

It also incorporates some new design features, including integrated lift handles (found on the new Bambu Lab H2S model), as well as a flat base plate, shatter-safe front glass, and it can produce high-quality timelapses too, thanks to a new 1080P camera.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Bambu Lab) (Image credit: Bambu Lab) (Image credit: Bambu Lab) (Image credit: Bambu Lab) (Image credit: Bambu Lab) (Image credit: Bambu Lab) (Image credit: Bambu Lab)

If you already own a Bambu Lab P1S, then it can be tough to decide whether the P2S is worth the upgrade. The company has weighed in on this, too, stating, "while these incremental improvements may not be immediately apparent, they embody the level of perfection Bambu Lab constantly pursues. Its iconic legacy simply demanded a refresh and adaptation to Bambu Lab’s new proprietary technological standards."

I think it's great that Bambu Lab is striving to bring innovations to its older machines, and keep prices fair and reasonable in the process. The P2S summed up is a unique fusion of all the best qualities of its P-series predecessors, but with new modernity that embodies the latest premium H2 Series.