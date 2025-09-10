Berlin's famous IFA event has come to a close for another year, and while I'm gutted that I couldn't be there in person, it's still so exciting to learn all about the latest innovations from some of the biggest companies in the world. One of the most impressive announcements, if you ask me, has come from XTool – a big player in the digital crafting space and manufacturer of some of the best laser cutters and engravers on the market.

The company announced not one, but two new products during IFA, including the AI-powered xTool P3 CO2 laser cutter for professional creators. This will be priced at $6999 when it launches, or early bird buyers can get it for $1,000 less with a $100 deposit. There's also a new UV edition of the xTool F2 Ultra laser engraver heading our way in Q4 2025, which claims to be capable of engraving inside glass.

xTool machines are pricey, but ultra-premium machines that businesses can rely on for top-class results. We've reviewed several of the best xTool machines here on CB, but there's something about being able to engrave inside glass that has me dying to get my hands on this new product, and the creative possibilities are flooding my brain.

xTool P3 (Image credit: xTool)

I've seen plenty of gift websites where you can purchase images etched inside glass, and heck, I've even seen glass Pokeballs with pokemon engraved on the inside, and always wondered how it's done with such precision and without additional burning.

xTool says this can be achieved via what's called "cold processing" and uses photochemical ablation paired with a 5W UV laser, capable of delivering microscopic detail on virtually any material with zero degradation.

This is such a cool process of creating Internal engraving magic, and I believe this is the first time this type of craft has been accessible to consumers (or anyone who can afford to invest in it), having been previously unsuitable for desktop sized machines.

The company says that this tech will open up unprecedented creative and business opportunities with an ultimate "capability expansion pack" , while addressing a significant demand for high-precision customization on delicate materials.