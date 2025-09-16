Laminators are a pretty underrated tool if you ask me, and every home office is incomplete without one. If you're laminator-less, then I've found a great deal on our budget pick, which is curently 30% off over at Amazon, bringing the price to just £15.98 for a limited time.

I purchased one of the best laminators recently for wedding DIY, and I love how satisfying and easy the entire process is. "But what would I even use a laminator for?" I hear you say. They actually have a ton of uses, ranging from preserving botanicals, photos, certificates and important documents, to creating fun activities and flash cards for kids.

And not to mention it's nearly *whispers* the festive season, which is the ideal time for creating personalised gifts using a laminator combined with one of the best Cricut machines for ultimate creative power. If you're looking for more crafty home office essentials, take a look at our guide to the best laser cutters and engravers.

Today's best budget laminator deal

Save 30% Crenova A4 Laminator (with 10 pouches): was £22.99 now £15.98 at Amazon Laminators are one of those tools that aren't particularly glamorous or flashy, but still have a ton of practical uses. This model from Crenova offers an impressive laminating speed of 250mm per minute, as well as both hot and cold lamination modes for when you need to handle something a bit more delicate. The ABS lever helps prevent paper jams, and you also get 10 laminating pouches included with the machine, which is great to help you get started right away without any additional costs. US DEAL - $18.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

