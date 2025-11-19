We've started covering Amazon's Black Friday sale a day early because there are some very decent deals for creatives already flooding in, like this incredible offer on the Xtool F1 2-in-1 laser engraving machine, reduced from $1699 to $999 right now. That is a real creative bargain, and there are more besides that.

We've combed through the live deals over at Amazon looking for drawing tablets, ergonomic office chairs, 3D printers, and audiophile headphones. We'll also be looking for monitors, laptops, Apple, coffee machines, pens, Switch, and anything else that helps a creative create. So check out the links and details below for your very own curated creative roundup of the best deals of the day.

Amazon Apple deals

Best value Save 36% Apple Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $159 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a fitness and sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, emergency SOS, Apple Pay, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. You can sync it with any iPhone from iPhone XS and up running iOS 17 or later for and use it to control music, calls, messages and more. <p><strong>Price history: The lowest price on record for this smartwatch was $149 but this is not far off. Price history: The lowest price on record for this smartwatch was $149 but this is not far off.

Most useful Save 34% Apple AirTags (pack of 4): was $99 now $64.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ AirTags can be attached to stuff you don't want to lose, and tracked via Bluetooth. This is a pack of four, so you can put one in your luggage, one on your keys, wallet and even attach one to your child when you're visiting busy places. They connect to the Find My app with one tap. <p><strong>Price history: This is only $2 off the lowest ever price. Price history: This is only $2 off the lowest ever price.

Latest model Save $250 Apple MacBook Air M4 2025: was $999 now $749 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The brand-new M4 chip brings Apple Intelligence and impressive performance to the MacBook Air, which has a 13-inch screen, is ultra-portable and still has zippy speeds. It's more than good enough for most creative workflows, but not for power users. <p><strong>Price history: This is the first major discount we've seen on the 2025 model. Price history: This is the first major discount we've seen on the 2025 model.

Best deal Save $100 Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $799 now $699 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This new iPad is perfect for most people – especially creatives with a light-ish workflow, who want a beautiful screen and Apple Pencil pro support. The M3 chip offers enough power for digital artists and photo editors, and if you're working in short-form video you'll be able to whip up content for social media. <p><strong>Price history: This matches the lowest price ever. Price history: This matches the lowest price ever.

Amazon laptop deals

Amazon monitor deals

Top pick Save 23% Dell Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor - S2725QS: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Second on our list of the best monitors for graphic artists, we love this monitor for its affordability. But even at this price point, it professional-grade performance. This shows in our tests, which highlight the crisp 4K resolution to the 99% sRGB coverage. <p><strong>Price history: This is only $2 off the lowest price ever. Price history: This is only $2 off the lowest price ever.

Best ultrawide Save 13% AOC Agon PRO AG346UCD: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is our favourite ultrawide monitor for creatives, and it's on a limited time deal in the early Black Friday deals fest. It has brilliant colour accuracy, high resolution and everything you'd expect from a premium OLED screen. It's a beast but if you've got space, we recommend taking the plunge. <p><strong>Price history: It's dropped as low as $599 Price history: It's dropped as low as $599

Amazon digital crafting deals

Pro 3D scanner Save $1,300 Creality RaptorX 3D scanner: was $4,599 now $3,299 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ 3D scanners certainly aren't cheap (especially for the Pro-tier models), but Creality has a Black Friday sale live right now that is literally slashing thousands of dollars off its premium scanners. <p>The RaptorX is one of the company's latest launches, and is the world's 1st wireless hybrid blue laser & NIR scanner with excellent high-quality scans and impressive volumetric accuracy. It can also scan in colour. The RaptorX is one of the company's latest launches, and is the world's 1st wireless hybrid blue laser & NIR scanner with excellent high-quality scans and impressive volumetric accuracy. It can also scan in colour.

Great for beginners Save $30 Cricut Joy Xtra (Digital Version): was $179 now $149 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Cricut Joy Xtra can be had for $149 on its own over at Amazon, or you can opt for the digital version bundle (above) for the exact same price, which includes a digital library of 30 images. <p>I highly recommend this model for anyone new to using vinyl cutter machines, as it's compact enough to save space on your desk, yet still works with Cricut's matless smart materials, which means you aren't limited to just smaller crafting projects. I highly recommend this model for anyone new to using vinyl cutter machines, as it's compact enough to save space on your desk, yet still works with Cricut's matless smart materials, which means you aren't limited to just smaller crafting projects.

Bargain price Save 41% ($700) xTool F1 : was $1,699 now $999 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This 2-in-1 laser engraving machine from xTool is the world's first 2W infrared + 10W diode laser cutter and engraver. It can cut as deep as 10mm wood, 8mm basswood, and 6mm acrylic, and comes pre-assembled with a fully enclosed cover and high-speed preview function, enabling accurate positioning in just 5 seconds. <p>I can't stress what an absolute bargain this is at $700 off over at Amazon. I can't stress what an absolute bargain this is at $700 off over at Amazon.

Non-Amazon crafting deals