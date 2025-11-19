Live
LIVE: Amazon Black Friday – 30 best early deals for creatives, handpicked
From MacBooks to drawing tablets, 3D printers to coffee machines, there's something for everyone.
We've started covering Amazon's Black Friday sale a day early because there are some very decent deals for creatives already flooding in, like this incredible offer on the Xtool F1 2-in-1 laser engraving machine, reduced from $1699 to $999 right now. That is a real creative bargain, and there are more besides that.
We've combed through the live deals over at Amazon looking for drawing tablets, ergonomic office chairs, 3D printers, and audiophile headphones. We'll also be looking for monitors, laptops, Apple, coffee machines, pens, Switch, and anything else that helps a creative create. So check out the links and details below for your very own curated creative roundup of the best deals of the day.
Quick links
- Save up to $250 off Apple at Amazon
- Laptops for under $350 at Amazon
- Shop monitor deals at Amazon
- Shop for laminators for under $30
- Shop 3D printer discounts
- Flash deals on Wacom drawing tablets
- Up to $350 off top coffee machines
- 10% off top chair brands
- Shop cheap Switch games
Amazon Apple deals
Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a fitness and sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, emergency SOS, Apple Pay, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. You can sync it with any iPhone from iPhone XS and up running iOS 17 or later for and use it to control music, calls, messages and more.<p><strong>Price history: The lowest price on record for this smartwatch was $149 but this is not far off.
AirTags can be attached to stuff you don't want to lose, and tracked via Bluetooth. This is a pack of four, so you can put one in your luggage, one on your keys, wallet and even attach one to your child when you're visiting busy places. They connect to the Find My app with one tap.<p><strong>Price history: This is only $2 off the lowest ever price.
The brand-new M4 chip brings Apple Intelligence and impressive performance to the MacBook Air, which has a 13-inch screen, is ultra-portable and still has zippy speeds. It's more than good enough for most creative workflows, but not for power users.<p><strong>Price history: This is the first major discount we've seen on the 2025 model.
This new iPad is perfect for most people – especially creatives with a light-ish workflow, who want a beautiful screen and Apple Pencil pro support. The M3 chip offers enough power for digital artists and photo editors, and if you're working in short-form video you'll be able to whip up content for social media.<p><strong>Price history: This matches the lowest price ever.
Amazon laptop deals
This may be meant as a gaming laptop, but its combination of some of the best components currently out there means it’s a creator’s dream too. It's going to be useful for a lot of things, from 3D rendering and effects-heavy video-editing all day to a spot of Doom: The Dark Ages when the doors have closed. And at this price, it's almost available to normal mortal humans too.<p><a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/tech/laptops/msi-stealth-18-hx-ai-review-the-new-king-of-premiere-pro-until-the-next-one" target="_blank">Read our full review if you need further convincing.
Satechi make some of the finest docks and USB hubs around, and this 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 piece will be a godsend to port-deprived MacBook users in particular. With four Thunderbolt 4 ports and 3 USB-A ports, on top of a Gigabit Ethernet port and an SD card reader, it's perfect for creators who need to plug a lot of things in at once. And it's a third off now.<p><a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/satechi-thunderbolt-4-multimedia-pro-dock" target="_blank">Read our full review of its 16-in-1 big sibling.
The Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro bridges the divide between laptop and tablet more effectively than almost any other 2-in-1 on the market. It's a competent photo-editing machine and easily converts to a tablet for late-night streaming or on-the-go artworking.<p><a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/tech/phones-tablets/microsoft-surface-pro-12-review-genre-blender" target="_blank">Read our full review of the latest gen here.
The lowest price yet for this, the successor to Dell's budget-friendly Inspiron range. We tested the 2-in-1 version and liked it rather a lot. This one isn't quite as flexible, but otherwise has pretty much the same internals.
Amazon monitor deals
Second on our list of the best monitors for graphic artists, we love this monitor for its affordability. But even at this price point, it professional-grade performance. This shows in our tests, which highlight the crisp 4K resolution to the 99% sRGB coverage.<p><strong>Price history: This is only $2 off the lowest price ever.
This is our favourite ultrawide monitor for creatives, and it's on a limited time deal in the early Black Friday deals fest. It has brilliant colour accuracy, high resolution and everything you'd expect from a premium OLED screen. It's a beast but if you've got space, we recommend taking the plunge.<p><strong>Price history: It's dropped as low as $599
Amazon digital crafting deals
Overview: If you're looking for a new 3D printer, this model from Anycubic has a great discount over at Amazon, and is almost pretty much a Temu clone of the popular Bambu Lab X1C (which is more premium-priced).<p><strong>Price context: The last low price we saw on this printer was $549 earlier this year, and this early Black Friday deal cuts it by a lot. <p><strong>Price Check: You can get this 3D printer for $10 cheaper by shopping directly <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=69360&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.anycubic.com%2Fproducts%2Fkobra-s1-combo" target="_blank">from Anycubic's website.<p><strong>Review consensus: I have to be honest, I've tested two of these 3D printers, and while I've grown to love it, the Kobra S1 Combo takes a bit of work. You need to be patient with this machine and hold its hand a fair bit to get through error messages and filament tangles, but I still think it's worth the purchase, especially at this low price. Just don't say that I didn't warn you. See my <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/3d/anycubic-kobra-s1-combo-review-excellent-when-it-works-frustrating-when-it-doesnt">Anycubic Kobra S1 combo review for all details. <p><strong>Buying advice: For a 100% stress-free printing experience, you might want to look at our <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/3d/3d-printing/psa-big-black-friday-3d-printing-deals-are-already-live" target="_blank"><strong>Black Friday 3D printer hub.
3D scanners certainly aren't cheap (especially for the Pro-tier models), but Creality has a Black Friday sale live right now that is literally slashing thousands of dollars off its premium scanners.<p>The RaptorX is one of the company's latest launches, and is the world's 1st wireless hybrid blue laser & NIR scanner with excellent high-quality scans and impressive volumetric accuracy. It can also scan in colour.
The Cricut Joy Xtra can be had for $149 on its own over at Amazon, or you can opt for the digital version bundle (above) for the exact same price, which includes a digital library of 30 images.<p>I highly recommend this model for anyone new to using vinyl cutter machines, as it's compact enough to save space on your desk, yet still works with Cricut's matless smart materials, which means you aren't limited to just smaller crafting projects.
This 2-in-1 laser engraving machine from xTool is the world's first 2W infrared + 10W diode laser cutter and engraver. It can cut as deep as 10mm wood, 8mm basswood, and 6mm acrylic, and comes pre-assembled with a fully enclosed cover and high-speed preview function, enabling accurate positioning in just 5 seconds.<p>I can't stress what an absolute bargain this is at $700 off over at Amazon.