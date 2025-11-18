Some products are such exceptional value that waiting for a sale feels pointless. The FiiO FT1s are exactly that kind of headphone. At just $164.99 at Amazon, these closed-back cans deliver sound quality that competes with models costing a LOT more. Wrapped in genuine walnut wood earcups that look properly premium, who needs a discount?

It's one of the reasons I chose them as the best closed back budget audiophile headphones on sale right now. Everything about them defies their price point. That Norwegian spruce, nano wood, fibre-composite diaphragm isn't marketing fluff; it's the same acoustic principle that's made wooden instruments sought-after for centuries.

What do they sound like? The FT1's 60mm drivers offer serious authority. You get deep, punchy bass that makes music feel energetic, with a clean midrange that keeps vocals front and centre, and enough detail for serious work. In the box you also get both 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced cables: both with 392-strand oxygen-free copper silver plating.

Fiio FT1 $165 at Amazon

Since these closed-back headphones got released in August 2024, they've been making a stir in audiophile circles. It's because they sound great, and they are great value for money. They also look like a 1970s retro dream, which I like a lot. It's worth noting that some people have mentioned they're not the most comfortable after hours of use, but others have noted they're fine.

Why the FT1s are great value

The warm, rich sound signature from these cans makes casual listening genuinely fun while staying clear enough for detailed creative work. That wood isn't purely aesthetic; it provides acoustic damping that helps control resonance and driver breakup across the 10Hz to 40kHz frequency range.

(Image credit: FiiO)

The included sound-absorbing cotton, acoustic damping tube and spiral resonance dissipation chamber between the wooden earcup and driver deliver that impressive -26dB sound isolation without ANC battery drain.

How they compare to the top tier

The FT1 obviously can't match $2,000 headphones blow-for-blow, but they capture enough of that wood-backed acoustic character and driver authority to make the comparison meaningful. You're getting Hi-Res Audio certification from two credible organisations, genuine craftsmanship in those walnut earcups, and properly specified silver-plated balanced cables... all for $165.

For creative professionals who need closed-back isolation for noisy environments but want actual fidelity rather than just noise cancellation, this price doesn't need a Black Friday discount to make sense. It's already exceptional value that's hard to beat.