This audio tech is incredible value: Headphones, in-ear monitors and DAC/AMPs from just $63
These are my top budget audiophile buys from the likes of Fiio, Sennheiser, HiFiMan, Fosi and TRUTHEAR.
Sure, Black Friday is a time to buy Christmas gifts for your nearest and dearest... but it's also a great chance to get yourself something special. And if you love your tunes, and want to take your music listening to the next level, this kit collection is for you. I've picked the absolute best value audiophile headphones, in-ear monitors (IEMs) and desktop and portable headphone digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and amplifiers (AMPs) that you can buy right now.
Some of these aren't on sale – they're just exceptional budget options that offer sound quality far beyond their reasonable price point. Some of the selections below feature in my best budget audiophile headphone list, and I've had a play with some of the DAC/AMPs and think they really elevate the sound of these headphones and IEMs. The result is incredibly detailed, balanced sound at a fraction of the price of similar performing kit. Happy shopping!
Best headphone from $165
Desktop DAC/AMPs from $63
Best IEMs from $72
Portable DAC/AMPs from $110
