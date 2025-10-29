Forget Black Friday, the best audiophile headphones are almost half price at Amazon right this very minute

For creatives, listening to music can be an essential part of the flow of creating, even for those who don't work directly in audiovisual disciplines, yet people often put off making the leap from the poor speakers that typically come with laptops and monitors. Black Friday could be the perfect moment to correct that, but you don't need to wait: our favourite audiophile headphones are already almost half price right now!

The classic Sennheiser HD 650s are reduced from $579 to $299 at Amazon. These iconic studio headphones have been an industry favourite for over 20 years. Of the various headphones tested by our own ecom editor, they remain his clear favourites for the way they produce clear, balanced audio without sounding overly clinical.

Save 48% Sennheiser HD 650: was $579.95 now $299 at Amazon These reference headphones may have gone on sale way back in 2003, but they've remained an industry standard ever since. They're renowned for their clear presentation of mids, supported by solid but not overpowering bass. The step up from standard consumer headphones is difference between night and day. Our ecom editor found the experience of using them like hearing anew, noticing more detail and distinction between instruments and vocals. Price history: These were already reduced to $330 earlier in the month. The price drops comes after the brand announced new HDB 630s with active noise cancellation. However, this still doesn't match the lowest price on record, which was $277, but that was all the way back in March 2023! Also consider: If you want closed-back headphones with active-noise cancellation, consider the Momentum 4s, also from Sennheiser. These are reduced from $449 to $380 at Amazon. Reviews: In our own Sennheiser H650 review, we suggest these headphones are the best balance for those seeking a neutral profile that reveals the details in music without sounding too cold. Our sister site TechRadar agreed with out take on these professional headphones, giving them a five-star review. Price comparison: Best Buy $579.95

(Image credit: Future)

As we noted in our feature on commercial vs audiophile headphones, there's a huge difference between these two types of headphones, and the HD 650s sit in the professional or audiophile territory due to their balanced sound profile. That said, they provide a warmer sound that many more analytical reference headphones, which we think provides the perfect middle ground.

Just a couple things to consider: these are open-back headphones, so music will bleed out of them. That makes them not an option for using out and about. Also, they are wired, so you don't have the convenience of a wireless connection.