Audiophiles! There's 43% off my favourite wired headphones
Warning: The Sennheiser HD 650s may make you wear a black polo neck and grow a goatee.
Listening to music is an essential part of my working day, my personal time, and everything in between. That's been the case since I can remember, so it's crazy to think I only discovered audiophile headphones a few months ago. And out of the three I've used so far (including HD 550s and Denon AH-D5200), by far my favourite are the Sennheiser HD 650s. And they're currently on sale, down from $579 to $329 over at Amazon.
Warning: If you get these headphones you may start noticing things no one else around can, and so become increasingly pleased with yourself. This smugness is a mild, temporary irritant and will pass by playing any Amyl and Sniffers track as loud as possible.
Sennheiser HD 650 $580 $330 at Amazon
Save £250: These reference headphones first went on sale in 2003, and have been an industry standard ever since. They have a famous presentation of mids, which is complimented by solid yet not overpowering bass. Note, this is not your usual v-shaped commercial pair of cans! You'll hear your favourite in a totally new way, with way more detail and distinction between all instruments and vocals... it really is an amazing experience using them!
Best price to date: The absolute lowest price was $277 in March 2023. However, they haven't reached those lows since, so this is still the current best price by some way.
Turn of the century bestsellers
These cans were first released in 2003, and have been in constant production ever since. And what was initially the preserve of audio engineers and studio mixers over time became a favourite of music fans who want to hear their favourite tracks in all their glory. There's a big difference with commercial vs audiophile headphones, and the HD 650s provide a really balanced sound profile, and yet are warmer than more analytical reference headphones. For me that means I can listen to music for hours on end without any listening fatigue.
There are a couple things to consider, though: they are open back, meaning that music will bleed out of them, so no good for when you're out and about. Also, they are wired. If you want a leading ANC, I'd head over to the Momentum 4s, also from Sennheiser (and no, I'm not spoinsered by them – I just really love some of their headphones!). They are down from $449 to $229 over at Amazon.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
