I was in the middle of writing an article about all the leading Bluetooth, ANC headphones that I own (all of the ones I mention below) and how the Sennheiser Momentum 4 was my favourite, when their price plummeted from $250 to $150 over at B&H Photo. So I dropped everything to highlight it as soon as I can.

I think people are sleeping on the Momentum 4s. Sure, the Sony XM6s are the market-leading ANC headphones, as they have the best ANC (but they cost $400); the Bose Quite Comfort Ultras are the lightest and can be EQd into sounding good ($400 too); and the Apple AirPods Max sound good, and have industry-leading transparency mode (but they are $400!).

As a package, none of them compare to the Momentum 4s.