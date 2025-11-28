I've only recently had my eyes opened to the idea you can have multiple phone cases in rotation, and that is largely thanks to a couple of fancy case brands – Burga and Casetify. Both brands have a massive range of beautiful cases, with really diverse designs perfect for swapping in and out. And both brands also have major Black Friday sales on right now.

Currently I have the Andy Warhol x Casetify iPhone case on my iPhone 17 Pro, but I also have a Salvador Dali case, which I'm kinda obsessed with. You can get up to 40% off at Casetify now, and indulge in some art-style cases. Burga has hundreds of different patterns to choose from, I own the Almond Latte and Volcanic Garden cases. Enjoy up to 25% off across the site.

I've included the cases I have in the below roundup of some of the most beautiful phone cases around. The prices below don't reflect the discounts because they vary depending on how much you spend. Of course, all cases are also available for other phones including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more.

Stripes

Art cases