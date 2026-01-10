"Vibrant, dynamic, and contemporary": How the look of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 was created
We caught up with the director of brand for the Games.
With under one month to go until Milano Cortina 2026, excitement for the Olympic Winter Games is reaching fever pitch. But while the games themselves promise action and spectacle, there's another element of the Olympics that's often equally as dynamic: design.
Few institutions have a design heritage as storied as that of the Olympic Games. From the famous rings (arguably one of the best logos of all time) to the posters, pictograms, medals and mascots, the games are a haven of inspirational illustration and design. But how can the look of the Games stay fresh whilst honouring centuries of tradition?
We caught up with Raffaella Paniè, director of brand, identity, and look for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, to discuss the process and responsibility of creating a brand identity for the latest Games, and building the Milano Cortina 2026 brand from the ground up.
What is your role in creating the look of the Games?
I’m the director of identity and look of the games in Milano Cortina. I already had a similar role in Torino 2006. We have an internal design team which is very nice, I really adore being in tight contact with the creative team every day.
The look of the games is something we deal with internally, including how the graphic layout applies to the venues and all the brand assets. We are in charge of the design of the mascot, of the torch, of the medals. So it's really a brand of so many different items. Some are physical, some are graphic, some are more conceptual and more strategic.
Is there a particular item, such as the mascot or medals, that you have enjoyed working on the most?
I don't really have a preferred one. I think they're all so different and challenging. The mascot came out of the design of a child, which we had to bring into a character. There was a lot of thinking internally, about how to transform the design of a kid into something that really works even from a commercial point.
The medals were very challenging. We did that totally internally, so we're particularly proud of the of the final result.
The torch, we designed with an important design studio, and it’s interesting how we've managed to work together and exchange ideas. Normally when you get into those kind of companies, there's a designer that feels that they know everything and instead it's been very much team work.