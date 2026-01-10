"Vibrant, dynamic, and contemporary": How the look of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 was created

With under one month to go until Milano Cortina 2026, excitement for the Olympic Winter Games is reaching fever pitch. But while the games themselves promise action and spectacle, there's another element of the Olympics that's often equally as dynamic: design.

Few institutions have a design heritage as storied as that of the Olympic Games. From the famous rings (arguably one of the best logos of all time) to the posters, pictograms, medals and mascots, the games are a haven of inspirational illustration and design. But how can the look of the Games stay fresh whilst honouring centuries of tradition?

We caught up with Raffaella Paniè, director of brand, identity, and look for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, to discuss the process and responsibility of creating a brand identity for the latest Games, and building the Milano Cortina 2026 brand from the ground up.

Raffaella Paniè, director of brand, identity, and look for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (Image credit: Milano Cortina 2026)

What is your role in creating the look of the Games? I’m the director of identity and look of the games in Milano Cortina. I already had a similar role in Torino 2006. We have an internal design team which is very nice, I really adore being in tight contact with the creative team every day. The look of the games is something we deal with internally, including how the graphic layout applies to the venues and all the brand assets. We are in charge of the design of the mascot, of the torch, of the medals. So it's really a brand of so many different items. Some are physical, some are graphic, some are more conceptual and more strategic.

