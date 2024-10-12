The best sports fonts for use on jerseys, signage and logos

Advice
By
published

Take your sporting designs to the next level with these impactful fonts.

Yellow, red and black text displaying the title, &#039;The Best Sports Fonts&#039; on a red, black and yellow background.
(Image credit: Design: Mabel Wynne. Font artists credited throughout article.)

If there’s one job a sports font has, it’s to make a strong impression. Some of the most famous sports logos are defined by singular words and simple symbols, meaning that the text and its font can be defining of an entire brand. We’ve put together a selection of the best and snappiest sports fonts perfect for logos, jerseys, posters and more. Some of these fonts have even made up the best sports logos of all time.

Sports fonts must come equipped with the ability to deliver the correct tone and catch eyes while matching the rest of the branding, and our full selection embodies these bold and essential qualities. We’ve also selected our fonts based on versatility, to ensure that they can be used in the widest variety of assets for your sports design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mabel Wynne
Mabel Wynne

Mabel is a freelance writer, artist and filmmaker. When she's not writing about the arts industry, books or culture, she's working on writing and illustrating her stories or developing experimental filmmaking projects. Working in journalism, poetry, documentary-filmmaking, illustration and fiction, storytelling is at the heart of what she does. She started writing articles in online magazines when she was seventeen. After training at the BFI Academy and then studying at UAL, she is now continuing to write articles while she works on creating and launching her first books and films.

Related articles