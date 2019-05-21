The 17 best typewriter fonts

Typewriter fonts make a gorgeously retro statement in vintage designs. Although Courier is the most well-known font of this kind, there are loads of other typewriter-inspired fonts around that are a more unusual choice for your design.

The selection we have made here are all paid-for options, for times when you need something a bit more unique or special. But if you are on a budget (and have no budget!) we have a brilliant list of the top free typewriter fonts out there. We also have a great collection of retro fonts, if you realise you would like the vintage vibe but without the typewriter.

We've scoured the internet to find the very best paid-for typewriter fonts that are worth shelling out for to ensure your retro designs have that cutting edge. So let's get started.

01. Detective

Detective combines old-fashioned charm with modern sensibilities

This classic, mechanical font was constructed by hand. Not all of the characters are uniformly straight which gives it a jaunty feel, whilst remaining classic enough to evoke feelings of Agatha Christie novels.

02. Traveling typewriter font

We've chosen Traveling Typewriter for its nod to history

This font is based on an old Danish typewriter called "olympia traveller de luxe". The portable typewriter was manufactured in the post-war period in Western Germany and had line setting and spacing features that were usually available only on larger full-sized machines.

03. FF Trixie

If a grungy typewriter feel is what you're after, you can't go wrong with Trixie

If a grungy typewriter feel is what you're after, you can't go wrong with Trixie – one of the oldest FontFont typefaces. Until recently, its origin was unknown. It was raised in The Hague by 'foster father' Erik van Blokland. But who conceived it? The book 'Made with FontFont' finally provided the answer. Trixie's 'mother font' was called Triumph Durabel, and was born in Nuremberg in around 1930.

04. Letter Gothic

This typewriter-style font was designed for IBM

Roger Roberson designed Letter Gothic for IBM around the early '60s. The flat lettering is clean and beautiful. This monospaced sans serif typeface is available in a variety of different weights.

05. Olivetti Typewriter

Olivetti is great for mimicking the sloppy ink effect of older machines

Created by designer Iza W, this classic typewriter font is great for mimicking the sloppy ink effect of older machines. Available in five different weights, Olivetti offers a traditional typewriter style.

06. Courier M

Courier M was designed by Howard Kettler in 1956

A version of the classic Courier font, Courier M is a typewriter typeface, designed by Howard Kettler in 1956. Released by font foundry URW++, Courier M is a clean, classical lightweight typewriter font.

07. Colón Mono

Colón Mono was influenced by the aesthetic of a typewriter

A monospaced slab serif type family, Colón Mono was influenced by the aesthetic of a typewriter. Created by architect and graphic designer Ramiz Guseynov, Colón Mono consists of two weights of roman and alternative styles and matching italics respectably.

08. Erased Typewriter

A distressed font, Erased Typewriter great for creating authentic feel

Paulo W is the type designer behind Erased Typewriter 2, a distressed font, great for creating authentic feel. Customise your designs with a choice of four weights; regular, bold, italic and underscore.

This light weight typewriter font is beautiful and classical

A beautiful and classical lightweight typewriter font, with a hint of class and unconventional characteristics throughout the letterforms. Far removed from the traditional bulky ink spilt typewriter style, this clean alternative is a great way to combine traditional design with much more technological visuals.

10. IHOF Typewriter

P22 typewriter font is based on type found in old German documents

The P22 typewriter font was based on a typeface originally used within a 20th century German document. This is a classical and authentic style that will appeal to all design needs.

11. Intimo Two

This typewriter font cleverly uses dots to create an unique look

A creative and unique alternative typewriter font, this beautiful design combines the simplicity of dots with the bulks of typewriting stains. It gives you a different and effective readablity and visual effect when using it in various sizes.

12. Aminta Regular

This quirky typewriter font takes cues from other type families

The Aminta Regular is a beautiful cross between the originality and depth of the typewriter courier classic and a sophisticated Helvetica touch added to create a modern balance. Designed and inspired by a series of drawing and handwriting experiments, it offers creatives an alternative lightweight serif font.

13. Aminta Black

Aminta Black looks like someone has repeatedly pressed a key when the carriage is stuck!

Following the Aminta Regular, typography designer Gareth Hague offers Aminta Black. Displaying the same influences, this bold and dominant variation comes closer to the classical typeface used within traditional typewriter, giving it yet a cleaner and more modern finish.

14. EF Mono

Distressed look gives this typewriter typeface an interesting style

Designed by Ilko Höppin for the Elsner + Flake design studio, this is another playful alternative to the courier typeface classics. The cutout effect and distorted lettering offers an interesting visual dynamic.

15. EF Techno Script

By contrast to Mono, above, this is a crisp, clean typewriter typeface

Another example brought to us by the Elsner + Flake design studios. Techno script combines digital clean-cut elements of typography design with the typewriter visual astheatic.

16. Firenza

The Firenza fonts are based on a design that was in use at the turn of the 19th century

Based on a design used at the turn of the 19th century, the Firenza font family has character shapes that resemble those which became common on typewriters throughout the second half of the 20th century. Each weight has a full character set of 232+ letterforms, with all characters designed in the style of the font.

17. Chapter 11

Chapter 11 typewriter font is based on governmental typefaces

Chapter 11 is the perfect font when looking for that authentic and original typewriter feel to your designs. Giving the feel of official or government related documents, it was designed by Canadian typographer Rebecca Alaccari. It's also a great typeface to use when wanting to get creative with a more organic and original typewriter style.

