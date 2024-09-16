How to create your own typeface: 7 expert tips

How-to
By
published

Practical tips and talking points to help you succeed in creating your typeface design.

Typography week
(Image credit: Getty)

Fonts play a crucial part in any graphic design project. Whether it’s an album cover, product packaging or a poster design, using the right font can help with the storytelling and message that you want to convey to the audience, who you ultimately want to invest in the idea, product or service. 

We’ve sourced insight and tips from 4 experts in typeface design:

Alessia Mazzarella from design studio Typeland

Tom Foley (Executive Creative Director) and Tom Rickner (Senior Studio Director) from Monotype

Alexandra Lunn, who runs a self-titled branding and design studio in London

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lauren John
Lauren John

Lauren John is a journalist, copywriter and creative, with a background in craft, and a growing list of creative hobbies. She’s had art and craft content published in an RSPB children’s magazine and on the Prima Website, also writing on outdoor photography for Reader’s Digest. Lauren enjoys working on content from all creative industries, flying the flag for musicians, bands, artists and authors, and shining a light on some of the issues they face. 

Related articles